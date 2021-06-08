NYT, MSNBC contributor shocks critics by saying it was ‘disturbing’ to see ‘American flags’ flying during Long Island trip

MSNBC contributor Mara Gay has said it was “disturbing” for her to see American flags flown during a recent trip to Long Island, New York, likening the images to hate symbols.

During a Tuesday appearance on Morning Joe, Gay targeted Trump supporters, some of whom she described as hateful, displaying flags with expletives next to President Joe Biden’s name and pro-Trump banners, when discussing investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot.

“The reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population – I don’t know how big it is, but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others,” she said.

Gay went on to say “Americanness” and “whiteness” are interconnected and need to be separated.

“I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives [sic] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing… Essentially the message was clear: This is my country. This is not your country. I own this,” she said.

Trump supporters, Gay continued, are a real “threat” to democracy, but a “minority.”

“That is the real concern. Because, you know, the Trump voters who are not going to get onboard with democracy, they’re a minority. You can marginalize them, long-term. But if we don’t take the threat seriously, then I think we’re all in really bad shape,” she said.

NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

Gay did not receive any pushback on the show for her comments, but later found herself facing an onslaught of criticism and accusations of hating her own country as clips of the liberal pundit spread.

“If you go around interpreting the display of American flags in America as some kind of personal/political affront to you, consider that the problem may be your own neuroses,” conservative commentator Michael Tracey tweeted.

“The Left hates America,” filmmaker Nick Searcy added in response.

“How to separate America from whiteness…”There is no hate like Woke progressive hate. These people are genuinely mentally ill. (This is a same unhinged loon that wrote that I regularly host white supremacists on my show a few weeks ago in the NY Times.) https://t.co/zdPZ4BPSR1 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 8, 2021

Mara Gay sees menace when she sees white people. Mara Gay is a textbook racist and I appreciate her honesty. — Let's Build a MAGA Chaz! (@NolteNC) June 8, 2021

Unlike Mara Gay I'll never let a racist stop me from flying my American flag or being grateful to and proud of this great country. In other news still doing what I want. — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) June 8, 2021

Gay responded to criticism by claiming she was being “trolled” with the American flag and that “trolling a Black journalist with the American flag is not the own some people think it is.”

I see I’m being trolled with the American flag this morning. Trolling a Black journalist with the American flag is not the own some people think it is. — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) June 8, 2021

