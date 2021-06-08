‘And I haven’t been to Europe’: Kamala Harris waives off lack of visits to US-Mexico border when confronted

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been asked in an interview about not visiting the US-Mexico border despite being charged with tackling the ongoing issues there.

Following a visit with the president of Guatemala, Harris’ first foreign trip in office, she was confronted once more about growing criticism of her leadership role in the immigration crisis. In particular, the vice president’s refusal to visit the border firsthand was brought up during her interview on NBC’s ‘Today Show’.

“At some point,” Harris said when asked whether she planned on visiting the border, then growing frustrated with the question. “We are going to the border. We’ve been to the border, so this whole thing about the border – we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

“YOU haven’t been to the border,” host Lester Holt corrected her.

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” she said, laughing. “I don’t understand the point that you’re making.”

Cringe. Kamala Harris doesn't get it.Holt: "Do you have any plans to visit the border?"Harris: "We've been to the border. We've been the border."Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border."Harris: ".....and I haven't been to Europe. I don't understand the point you're making." pic.twitter.com/fFXMf8X0b6 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

Harris had previously been asked about her lack of border visits during a press conference in Guatemala, to which she replied that she was not focused on the “grand gestures” that her critics were.

Harris’ response to Holt’s line of questioning has still brought plenty of fodder for critics to blast her approach to immigration issues, as well as some of her more awkward behavior in tense interviews.

“Nothing is quite as hilarious to Kamala Harris as a question she’s unable to answer,” Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro tweeted.

“I must have missed the flood of French and Spaniards,” former Trump administration official Sean Spicer said in reaction to Harris’ “Europe” comment.

Kamala Harris is not talented, which is why she had to drop out before Iowa. https://t.co/KiJHHWgpf7 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 8, 2021

Did they get her and Biden's scripts mixed up? https://t.co/67mMhSkpNf — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 8, 2021

Harris’ Guatemala trip faced a reception as cold as that of her latest interview. The vice president visited the country just as the president pointed to the US’ actions and meddling as being behind the months-long uptick in illegal migrants at the border.

Harris was greeted on the ground by pro-Trump supporters, with signs telling her to “go home” and “mind your own business.” This followed Harris going viral on social media for reportedly offering cookies shaped after her own likeness to people on board her flight.

Harris attempted to take a harder stance on illegal immigration during her trip, warning those considering making the “dangerous trek” to the border to “not come” multiple times, words that earned her criticism within her own party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) called the comments “disappointing to see” in Tuesday tweets.

It would be helpful if the US would finally acknowledge its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region.Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

