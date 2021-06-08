WATCH: Massive tornado rips through Colorado, captured in dramatic close-up videos & from plane

A huge tornado was spotted as it passed through northern Colorado, with bystanders capturing the funnel in dramatic footage circulating online. The inclement weather caught local meteorologists by surprise, but caused no deaths.

The twister touched down near the towns of Platteville and Firestone, both located in Weld County, on Monday evening, moving northeast for several miles before dissipating some 25 minutes later, meteorologist David Barjenbruch told the Denver Post.

Videos of the tornado have made the rounds on social media, showing a dark-brown funnel making its way along the landscape from menacing storm clouds above.

🌪WOW! 😲🌪Tornado rips through Platteville. This incredible video from Scott M. He said getting this video was fun until he felt it was getting too close. He left the area soon after.@CBSDenver@LaurenCBS4@DaveCBS4@AshtonCBS4@ChrisCBS4#cowx#4wxpic.twitter.com/Giiab8g7mZ — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) June 8, 2021

This is video a family took of the tornado in Weld County. They say it tore through their farm, and destroyed some crops. Everything destroyed can be replaced. The Millers are grateful the family and house are ok. (📸:Miller Farms) #9Newspic.twitter.com/1XOjn7JgmT — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) June 8, 2021

The storm brought down a number of power lines, which led to at least one home catching fire, according to a local CBS affiliate. Though reports of damage and injuries are still coming in, the Denver National Weather Service said there had been no deaths as of Monday night – among humans, that is, as two livestock animals were reportedly killed.

Two residents driving into Firestone as the twister touched down, Kelsey and Cameron Gransee, said they witnessed the path of destruction left in the tornado’s wake. “We saw the damage. We saw the debris field. There were trees down, a house on fire; pretty sad,” Kelsey told local media.

Hail and lightning accompanied the twister, while the towns of Milliken, Mead and Gilcrest also saw strong storms, some issuing tornado warnings.

While Barjenbruch told the Post that local meteorologists weren't expecting a tornado on Monday, he added “it is Colorado, and you can never rule anything out.”

🌪TORNADO VIDEO🌪Incredible video!Adrian shared us this video, showing the tornado touching ground in Platteville. Sirens blaring. https://t.co/11uXzcEfH8pic.twitter.com/KSPYdgTIra — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) June 8, 2021

@9news my 15yo daughter took this picture of the #tornado north of #Denver from Arapahoe Rd and County Line Rd in Boulder County. pic.twitter.com/t2Yubw2O1o — Laura Patterson (@climbnkayak) June 7, 2021

