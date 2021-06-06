 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump triggers critics, promising to retake White House ‘sooner than you think’ in fundraising ad

6 Jun, 2021 00:34
©  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
In a new GOP fundraising campaign, ex-president Donald Trump has promised to “take back” the White House and that Republicans will take control of both houses of Congress “sooner than you think,” sending his critics into meltdown.

The ad was posted to the YouTube page of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the fundraising arm for the Senate GOP, on Friday and was sent to donors on Saturday.

Critics blasted the former president’s most recent promise as “deranged” and “dangerous” as the video spread across social media. 

Trump’s message dropped ahead of a GOP convention in North Carolina on Saturday evening, when he blasted the Biden administration for “destroying” the country, as well as lambasting his detractors within the Republican Party.

"The one thing [the Democrats] have is that they stick together. They don't have people like we do who go off on their own and do what they have to do,” Trump said.

As rumors swirl around his political future, Trump alarmed critics on Friday when he said in an interview that he may be interested in running for Congress in the near future. 

Also on rt.com 'Next time I’m in the White House… no more dinners with Zuckerberg’: Trump blasts Facebook ban, drops MASSIVE 2024 run hint

Speaking with right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root, it was suggested that Trump should become House Speaker, which the former president admitted was a “very interesting” proposition. 

“People have said, run for the Senate, OK?” Trump said following the suggestion. “But you know, your idea might be better.”

