‘CumRocket’ crypto coin pumps after Elon Musk tweets suggestive emojis

Elon Musk has been credited with sending an X-rated cryptocurrency to the proverbial moon, after firing off a tweet containing three creatively-curated emojis.

Infamous for his market-rattling tweets about dogecoin and bitcoin, the billionaire appears to have once again caused blockchain-related mayhem… but adult-themed, this time.

💦🚀 –> 🌙 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2021

Although Musk offered no explanation for what he meant by the symbols – a water-like emoji next to a rocket, with an arrow pointing towards the moon – it seems Twitter users didn’t waste time interpreting the post as financial advice.

“Is this a sign to go all in on cumrocket?” read one reply.

Operating on the Binance Smart Chain, cumrocket is described in its white paper as a “deflationary” token that “rewards holders and punishes sellers.” The developers hope that the coin will be used to buy, sell, swap and collect “exclusive 18+ content” on the blockchain.

The tweet caused the cryptocurrency to skyrocket, with its price reportedly pumping by more than 90% in one hour.

Sir pic.twitter.com/6K7niRLNtp — CoinStats - Crypto Portfolio Tracker (@coinstats) June 5, 2021

The coin’s official Twitter account even responded to Musk, asking if it could advertise on one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

What do you think @elonmusk?We’ll even pay for the paint 😉 pic.twitter.com/vNYMmzp3WQ — CumRocket (@CumRocketCrypto) June 5, 2021

However, not everyone thought it was funny, with many complaining that Musk was again engaging in clear market manipulation.

100% not market manipulation pic.twitter.com/XECAunPGMg — Nojh Rogers (@rogerthat1111) June 5, 2021

So now people...can you stop hanging on this manipulative idiot’s words regarding BTC DOGE POLYDOGE etc... he is promoting CUM rocket ... Let that sink in PLEASE ... — Bart Baker (@BartBaker) June 5, 2021

The tweet came hours after Musk cryptically tweeted on Friday: “Canada / USA / Mexico,” which, amazingly, also caused cumrocket to explode in value.

CumRocket coin has surged over 85% after Elon Musk's tweet. We are for sure living in a simulation. pic.twitter.com/iaG3lqXDBN — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) June 4, 2021

On the same day, Musk posted a tweet suggesting that he had fallen out of love with bitcoin, sparking accusations that he was irresponsibly toying with the crypto market. After the tweet, bitcoin fell over 3%.

