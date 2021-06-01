 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Black homeless man charged with hate crime after assaulting Asian woman in New York attack (DISTURBING VIDEO)

1 Jun, 2021 14:15
© Twitter / @yuhline
48-year-old Alexander Wright, a black homeless man from New York, was arrested and charged with committing a hate crime after a video showed him spontaneously assaulting an Asian woman in Chinatown on Monday.

The video, taken from CCTV surveillance footage, showed the man approaching a 55-year-old Asian woman before punching her in the face. The woman then fell motionless to the ground as the man walked off. She was taken to a nearby hospital following the attack.

Wright was soon arrested and charged with assault and committing a hate crime, police told local media. The man is believed to be homeless and was allegedly carrying the drug K2 at the time of arrest.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou – whose Lower Manhattan district includes Chinatown – revealed following the incident that the victim was “conscious and cognizant and alert,” and said “the hate crimes task force has been called in” to investigate.

CBS New York reported that hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen by 353% this year, and a number of prominent attacks have made national US news.

