Black homeless man charged with hate crime after assaulting Asian woman in New York attack (DISTURBING VIDEO)

48-year-old Alexander Wright, a black homeless man from New York, was arrested and charged with committing a hate crime after a video showed him spontaneously assaulting an Asian woman in Chinatown on Monday.

The video, taken from CCTV surveillance footage, showed the man approaching a 55-year-old Asian woman before punching her in the face. The woman then fell motionless to the ground as the man walked off. She was taken to a nearby hospital following the attack.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

Wright was soon arrested and charged with assault and committing a hate crime, police told local media. The man is believed to be homeless and was allegedly carrying the drug K2 at the time of arrest.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou – whose Lower Manhattan district includes Chinatown – revealed following the incident that the victim was “conscious and cognizant and alert,” and said “the hate crimes task force has been called in” to investigate.

She is conscious and cognizant and alert. Things are being investigated and the hate crimes task force has been called in. https://t.co/opJZ3OZwW1 — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) June 1, 2021

CBS New York reported that hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen by 353% this year, and a number of prominent attacks have made national US news.

