Child dresses as Adolf Hitler & lists Nazi dictator’s ‘accomplishments’ for class project, prompting investigation

A New Jersey school has apologized and launched an investigation after a student dressed up as Adolf Hitler and listed his “accomplishments” in a teacher-approved project.

The assignment that led to the controversy required students to pick a historical figure to do a project on. One student chose Adolf Hitler and wrote a report listing the “accomplishments” of the mass murderer.

One of those “accomplishments” was “uniting a great mass of German and Austrian people behind me.”

The student went on to explain the titles Fuhrer and Reichskanzler, and then wrote, “I was pretty great, wasn’t I?”

The last line of the report acknowledges that Hitler was anti-Semitic, which drove him “to kill more than six million Jews,” though the penultimate line read, “I was very popular, and many people followed me until I died.”

Also on rt.com ‘Porn literacy’ teacher gets new wave of outrage from parents over videos about masturbation shown to first graders in New York

The report was hung up in the hallway, stirring confusion and controversy among parents, according to the Post Millennial, which also notes that approximately 40% of the Tenafly school district is Jewish.

Parents outraged over the project claim the teacher heading it was involved in the writing of the reports and approved the final work.

Superintendent Shauna DeMarco is now heading an investigation into the matter and will determine if “further” action needs to be taken.

“I learned about this situation on Friday and contacted the related District administrators immediately. I have requested that all associated information related to this project be provided to me,” DeMarco wrote in a Sunday letter addressed to parents and staff.

The investigation, however, has not quelled the outrage some parents have over the incident.

“In an insane world, where almost nothing is shocking anymore, this is literally unbelievable," one parent said, according to Daily Voice.

“This is being tone deaf and not reading the room to the infinite degree. [How] did everyone check off on this before it actually went to the presentation level?” another added.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!