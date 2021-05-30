2 killed, more than 20 injured after Miami concert shooting, police brand it ‘targeted act of gun violence’

A mass shooting in Miami, Florida has left two people killed and over 20 others injured, including one in critical condition. Three suspects armed with assault rifles and handguns unleashed a hail of bullets at a crowd.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County, west of the incorporated city of Miami Gardens, the police reported. A number of people were standing outside of a banquet hall rented for a concert, when a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up. The three assailants then stepped out and began shooting “indiscriminately” at the guests.

#URGENT: Footage from #Miami where two people have been killed and more than 20 wounded in a mass shooting outside a banquet hallDETAILS TO FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/LHuwcbF7rq — RT (@RT_com) May 30, 2021

“We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence,” County Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said, as cited by the Miami Herald. “This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: mass shooting reported in Northwest Miami Dade - Hialeah/Miami Lakes area. 7630 Nw 186st** 16 shot, 2 dead@ParkerBranton is on the scene gathering details and @TrentKellyWPLG is at the hospital. More coming up @WPLGLocal10pic.twitter.com/xL7q1iMXnt — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) May 30, 2021

Two people were killed in the shooting while between 20 and 25 others suffered gunshot wounds, according to reports. One of the survivors is in critical condition, authorities said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helped evacuate eight of the victims to local hospitals, while 12 others went for medical treatment on their own.

#BREAKING — 20-25 people shot, 2 confirmed dead in NW Miami Dade. This happening at El Mula Banquet Hall in the Country Club Shopping Center. pic.twitter.com/979UhADfsR — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) May 30, 2021

It was the second major shooting in the Miami area over the long Memorial Day weekend. Earlier, at around midnight between Friday and Saturday, one person was killed and six others injured in a drive-by shooting, which happened close to the border between the Wynwood and Overtown neighborhoods.

“This type of gun violence has to stop,” Ramirez said. “Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!