 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

2 killed, more than 20 injured after Miami concert shooting, police brand it ‘targeted act of gun violence’

30 May, 2021 11:34
Get short URL
2 killed, more than 20 injured after Miami concert shooting, police brand it ‘targeted act of gun violence’
FILE PHOTO. ©REUTERS / Marco Bello
A mass shooting in Miami, Florida has left two people killed and over 20 others injured, including one in critical condition. Three suspects armed with assault rifles and handguns unleashed a hail of bullets at a crowd.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County, west of the incorporated city of Miami Gardens, the police reported. A number of people were standing outside of a banquet hall rented for a concert, when a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up. The three assailants then stepped out and began shooting “indiscriminately” at the guests.

“We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence,” County Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said, as cited by the Miami Herald. “This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act.”

Two people were killed in the shooting while between 20 and 25 others suffered gunshot wounds, according to reports. One of the survivors is in critical condition, authorities said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helped evacuate eight of the victims to local hospitals, while 12 others went for medical treatment on their own.

It was the second major shooting in the Miami area over the long Memorial Day weekend. Earlier, at around midnight between Friday and Saturday, one person was killed and six others injured in a drive-by shooting, which happened close to the border between the Wynwood and Overtown neighborhoods.

“This type of gun violence has to stop,” Ramirez said. “Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies