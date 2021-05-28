Biden roasted for praising Virginia governor, after calling for his resignation over blackface controversy

President Joe Biden appears to have made quite the turnaround on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, now saying he’s doing a “hell of a job” with Covid-19 after previously calling for him to resign over a racist photo.

Biden joined Northam in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday to tout the state’s progress on Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We're not just saving lives, we're getting our lives back,” he said. “Stores and restaurants up and down Main Street are hanging 'open' signs on their front doors.”

Tune in as I deliver remarks with Governor Northam on Virginia’s progress in the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/4E9HseCWPr — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2021

The president also sang the praises of Northam during his visit, saying he was “doing a hell of a job.”

“Governors like Governor Northam have been instrumental partners,” he said of the governor, whose state – adjacent to Washington, DC – has seen a drop in Covid-19 cases recently and is moving away from pandemic-era restrictions like many other states.

“Governor, I really mean this. I'm not being political. You’ve done one hell of a job doc. You’ve done a hell of a job and it matters,” he added.

Also on rt.com ‘Self-serving STUNT’: Idaho governor returns home to revoke order banning mask mandate, signed by his lieutenant while he was away

Numerous critics who heard Biden’s words were quick to point out that in 2019, the Democrat called for Northam’s resignation amidst controversy over a medical school yearbook photo showing the governor either in blackface or KKK robes.

“There is no place for racism in America,” Biden tweeted at the time. “Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately.”

Joe Biden taking the stage with Ralph Northam momentarily in Virginia - flashback to 2019 pic.twitter.com/LRyzELuoYJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 28, 2021

The drastic flip-flop had Republicans roasting Biden’s sudden change of mind about the governor, a fellow Democrat.

“Unity!” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sarcastically tweeted.

One of these individuals is Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam. And Joe Biden is standing side-by-side with him today. pic.twitter.com/S0NLoQpOLK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2021

In 2019, Biden called on Northam to resign because of his racist yearbook photos. Today, Biden is campaigning with him. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 28, 2021

Northam masked us, shut down our economy, and enabled and empowered @VEA4Kids to keep our kids out of the classroom. Kids are STILL out of the classroom in Richmond schools and will be lucky to attend even in the fall. Not to mention the destruction of downtown Richmond. https://t.co/n9HWCRIRqq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 28, 2021

Biden wasn’t the only one to call for Northam’s registration in February 2019. Current Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were among those who wanted Northam to “do the right thing” after his medical school yearbook surfaced with a photo showing two men, one in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan robes. It wasn’t clear which one was Northam.

Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2019

The photo is racist and contrary to fundamental American values. I join my colleagues in Virginia calling on Governor Northam to do the right thing so that the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia can heal and move forward. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 2, 2019

The governor did apologize for the photo, acknowledging it was racist, but refused to resign, saying instead he was ready to do the “hard work” to “regain” the trust of Virginians and fight against racism till the end of his term.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!