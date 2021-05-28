 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden roasted for praising Virginia governor, after calling for his resignation over blackface controversy

28 May, 2021 21:28
Biden roasted for praising Virginia governor, after calling for his resignation over blackface controversy
©  REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
President Joe Biden appears to have made quite the turnaround on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, now saying he’s doing a “hell of a job” with Covid-19 after previously calling for him to resign over a racist photo.

Biden joined Northam in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday to tout the state’s progress on Covid-19 vaccinations. 

“We're not just saving lives, we're getting our lives back,” he said. “Stores and restaurants up and down Main Street are hanging 'open' signs on their front doors.”

The president also sang the praises of Northam during his visit, saying he was “doing a hell of a job.”

“Governors like Governor Northam have been instrumental partners,” he said of the governor, whose state – adjacent to Washington, DC – has seen a drop in Covid-19 cases recently and is moving away from pandemic-era restrictions like many other states. 

“Governor, I really mean this. I'm not being political. You’ve done one hell of a job doc. You’ve done a hell of a job and it matters,” he added. 

Numerous critics who heard Biden’s words were quick to point out that in 2019, the Democrat called for Northam’s resignation amidst controversy over a medical school yearbook photo showing the governor either in blackface or KKK robes.

“There is no place for racism in America,” Biden tweeted at the time. “Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately.”

The drastic flip-flop had Republicans roasting Biden’s sudden change of mind about the governor, a fellow Democrat.

“Unity!” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sarcastically tweeted.

Biden wasn’t the only one to call for Northam’s registration in February 2019. Current Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were among those who wanted Northam to “do the right thing” after his medical school yearbook surfaced with a photo showing two men, one in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan robes. It wasn’t clear which one was Northam.

The governor did apologize for the photo, acknowledging it was racist, but refused to resign, saying instead he was ready to do the “hard work” to “regain” the trust of Virginians and fight against racism till the end of his term.

