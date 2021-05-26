'Multiple fatalities' confirmed as California cops respond to shooting at San Jose rail yard (VIDEO)

A suspect is down after a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed by police, though the exact number is not yet known.

San Jose Police on Wednesday morning descended on a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail maintenance yard, stating that a shooting had taken place, and that the scene was “active.” Locals were advised to “stay out of the area.”

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said shortly afterwards that the shooter was “down,” and the VTA declared the suspect “deceased.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also stated on Twitter that several people were injured. He added that the shooter was "no longer a threat."

Speaking at a press conference later in the morning, sheriff’s office spokesman Russell Davis told reporters there was "a lot of speculation on fatalities,” adding “I don’t have a number for you. Everything is preliminary. It just happened.” He confirmed, however, that VTA employees are among the victims.

Video footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, but gives no indication as to the number of injuries or deaths.

Confirming that:- Active Shooter at VTA Light Rail Yard around 6:45a- Multiple casualties, extent of injuries being determined- Suspect deceased- Employees evacuated- VTA service not impacted (trains were in service before incident) — VTA (@VTA) May 26, 2021

Breaking: Reports indicate that there are 6-7 fatalities after a shooting at VTA light rail yard in San Jose, California. The shooter reportedly committed suicide. (Via @lenKPIX) pic.twitter.com/aFWIoWdQti — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 26, 2021

The rail facility where the shooting took place is situated on the same street block as the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and a five minute drive from San Jose International Airport.

