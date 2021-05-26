 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Multiple fatalities' confirmed as California cops respond to shooting at San Jose rail yard (VIDEO)

26 May, 2021 15:30
An exterior view of the VTA Light Rail Facility in San Jose, California © Google Maps
A suspect is down after a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed by police, though the exact number is not yet known.

San Jose Police on Wednesday morning descended on a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail maintenance yard, stating that a shooting had taken place, and that the scene was “active.” Locals were advised to “stay out of the area.”

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said shortly afterwards that the shooter was “down,” and the VTA declared the suspect “deceased.” 

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also stated on Twitter that several people were injured. He added that the shooter was "no longer a threat."

Speaking at a press conference later in the morning, sheriff’s office spokesman Russell Davis told reporters there was "a lot of speculation on fatalities,” adding “I don’t have a number for you. Everything is preliminary. It just happened.” He confirmed, however, that VTA employees are among the victims.

Video footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, but gives no indication as to the number of injuries or deaths.

The rail facility where the shooting took place is situated on the same street block as the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and a five minute drive from San Jose International Airport.

