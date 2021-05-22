Nancy Pelosi is ‘mentally ill,’ Congresswoman Greene says, comparing House mask mandate to Holocaust

After blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “mentally ill,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on to compare being required to wear a mask to Jewish people being forced to wear identifying markers and being “taken to gas chambers.”

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” she told Real America’s Voice on Friday.

Greene was one of multiple Republican lawmakers to receive a warning this past week about refusals to wear masks. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed their mask guidance to say fully vaccinated individuals are free to not wear masks indoors and outdoors, Pelosi has said lawmakers and staff will still be required to mask up on the House floor until everyone is vaccinated. Recent reports have indicated Democrats in both the House and Senate are completely vaccinated, while Republican numbers are lagging by comparison.

Also on rt.com Vaccinated Democrats in Congress refuse to drop masks as CDC director questioned on whether mandate reversal politically motivated

Greene’s Nazi Germany rant are only the latest words to land her in hot water with critics. Many took to social media to blast the divisive Republican for the extremeness of her comparison.

“The last time my grandmother saw any of her family alive was when she was 13, and they were brought to a Holocaust death camp, and she was separated from them by ‘luck.’ But to Marjorie Taylor Greene, this is the equivalent of COVID restrictions on the House Floor,” one user wrote in reaction.

Marge Greene compared mask mandates to the Holocaust, and @GOPLeader is keeping her in office. Never forget that. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 22, 2021

When Marjorie Taylor Greene compares getting vaccinated to the genocide endured by the Jews during the Holocaust, you can tell she doesn’t understand the history of either. — John Collins 🌊 (@JohnCollins_KP) May 22, 2021

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts) labeled Greene’s words “beyond disturbing” and added his name to a growing list of liberals calling for her resignation.

Rep. Greene’s anti-Semitic language comparing the systematic murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust to wearing a mask is beyond disturbing. She is a deeply troubled person who needs to apologize & resign. @GOPLeader needs to address her antisemitism.https://t.co/gAqrlL3bmL — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 22, 2021

The American Jewish Congress called on Greene to retract her statement and issue an apology.

Greene has had several public and heated run-ins with other lawmakers and their staff over masks and other issues, such as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), whom she has tried challenging to a debate multiple times with no success.

While Greene was facing accusations of downplaying the Holocaust and offending Jewish people to make a political point, she targeted Ocasio-Cortez yet again. Greene deemed the Democrat “responsible” for a recent rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes. She pointed to Ocasio-Cortez’s public criticism of Israel – a “hate Israel stance,” according to Greene – during the latest violent escalation of tensions with Palestine.

.@AOC you’re responsible for attacks on Jewish people bc of your hate-Israel stance against Israel’s right to defend itself from from terrorists Hamas, calling Israel an apartheid state, & supporting terrorists groups.Aligning yourself with terrorists means your a terrorist. https://t.co/UJi6uGopx2pic.twitter.com/scbL9cKuGD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 22, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!