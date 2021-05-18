 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man charged for gender reveal explosion which shook house 25 miles away & triggered earthquake fears

18 May, 2021 11:41
File photo: © US Forest Service via AP
A New Hampshire man has been charged with disorderly conduct after detonating 80 pounds (36kg) of explosives at a gender reveal party, shaking homes in neighboring towns and triggering a police response.

On April 20, Anthony Spinelli detonated 80 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive typically used for firearms practice, at the Torromeo Industries quarry just after 7pm local time.

Responding police discovered a vast blue haze had engulfed the quarry, indicating the happy couple for whom Spinelli hosted the gender reveal party were having a baby boy. 

While there were no injuries reported, and police found no major damage to any nearby properties, Spinelli was charged this week with disorderly conduct “due to the fact that he caused public alarm.”

Not only did the explosion rock houses within a 25-mile radius, but the extravagant, explosive reveal made international headlines, and ignited plenty of discussion online.

Many were understandably baffled as to why gender reveal parties are still a thing, especially after several were linked with major wildfires that ripped through vast swathes of the US.

