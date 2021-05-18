Man charged for gender reveal explosion which shook house 25 miles away & triggered earthquake fears

A New Hampshire man has been charged with disorderly conduct after detonating 80 pounds (36kg) of explosives at a gender reveal party, shaking homes in neighboring towns and triggering a police response.

On April 20, Anthony Spinelli detonated 80 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive typically used for firearms practice, at the Torromeo Industries quarry just after 7pm local time.

Responding police discovered a vast blue haze had engulfed the quarry, indicating the happy couple for whom Spinelli hosted the gender reveal party were having a baby boy.

While there were no injuries reported, and police found no major damage to any nearby properties, Spinelli was charged this week with disorderly conduct “due to the fact that he caused public alarm.”

Not only did the explosion rock houses within a 25-mile radius, but the extravagant, explosive reveal made international headlines, and ignited plenty of discussion online.

Many were understandably baffled as to why gender reveal parties are still a thing, especially after several were linked with major wildfires that ripped through vast swathes of the US.

Can we stop it with this already? It's out of hand people. Just make a damn sheet cake. — quactuary (@quactuary) May 18, 2021 It is time to do away with these foolish gender reveal parties. Note to prospective parents: NO ONE CARES WHAT YOU ARE HAVING! Give birth to an animal instead of a human, people might be interested. — Paul Cascio (@PaulCascio6) May 17, 2021 Gender reveals are so vapid...to even think anyone cares is narcissistic lol. — ByronStone (@ByronStone14) May 17, 2021

