Space Force commander sacked after claiming US military is under assault from ‘neo-Marxist’ critical race theory

The commander of a US Space Force unit has been removed from his leadership role following a podcast appearance in which he claimed that ‘Marxist’ ideologies like critical race theory were undermining the military.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier made the provocative comments while speaking on ‘Information Operation’, a podcast hosted by conservative commentator and military veteran L. Todd Wood.

Lohmeier, who commanded the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, appeared on the program to promote his self-published book, ‘Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military’. The tome explores the “neo-Marxist agenda” that he claims is infiltrating the US armed forces.

He told Wood that diversity training that he has received in the military borrows from critical race theory, which is “rooted in Marxism.”

The officer pointed to initiatives rolled out by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin aimed at combating “extremism” within the military’s ranks. He said that a booklet he received on the issue highlights the January 6 riots at the Capitol as an example of extremism, but fails to mention the civil unrest and violence linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

He told Wood that he didn’t want to “demonize” Austin, but warned that the way the military was approaching these topics was divisive.

Lohmeier also criticized diversity and inclusion programs being implemented by the Department of Defense. He claimed that military personnel at his base were given reading materials that referred to the United States as a “white supremacist nation.”

He further claimed that “neo-Marxist thought” has been prevalent within the Democratic Party, and that conservatives are increasingly being targeted for their political views and are labeled as extremists.

Stressing that he was only sharing his “personal view,” Lohmeier said that he believed China was exploiting America’s obsession with critical race theory in the hopes that it could win a “war” with Washington without firing a shot. He claimed that Beijing was fueling internal division on social media and that Chinese President Xi Jinping would love to see the United States “rot like this from the inside.”

The Pentagon told media that the Space Force officer was relieved from his post due to comments he made during the podcast, resulting in a “loss of confidence in his ability to lead.” An investigation has been launched to determine whether Lohmeier’s remarks constitute “prohibited partisan political activity.”

In a statement provided to Military.com, Lohmeier explained that his sole aim was to encourage the Pentagon to be “politically non-partisan.” He claimed that the Defense Department said his book did not need to undergo a security review before being published.

The disciplinary action against Lohmeier comes amid growing outcry over what some perceive as the military’s misuse of diversity and inclusion initiatives.

A new US Army marketing campaign, dubbed ‘The Calling’, has been criticized for using “woke” ideology to paint over decades of American military interventions and adventurism.

Lohmeier isn’t the only military officer to raise alarm over alleged Marxist infiltration. Earlier this week, an open letter signed by more than 120 retired generals and admirals warned that the United States has “taken a hard left turn toward socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical government.”

