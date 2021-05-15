‘Hope prices don't get too high!’ US store mocks Biden for rising gas prices with Hunter Biden meme sign

A Tennessee gas station is earning praise from conservatives for using its pricing sign to take shots at President Joe Biden, which include a picture of his son Hunter and the message: “Hope gas prices don’t get too high!”

The Lewis Country Store in Nashville, Tennessee is getting attention from conservatives this week after footage of a sign outside the location showed a rather unflattering image of Hunter Biden, allegedly high on crack, taken from a New York Post report last year which claimed to have images and messages taken directly from his laptop.

A sign below the gas prices at the station runs through a series of memes, the first being a laughing Tucker Carlson, then an empty gas gauge with the Biden/Harris logo, and finally the image of Hunter in a bathtub appearing to smoke crack.

“Hope gas prices don’t get too high!” the text next to the Hunter image reads. Next to Hunter’s head is the caption: “gas prices.”

I thought that gas station pic with Hunter was fake, but this guy RECORDED it!! 😂😂 Bless this ballsy gas station! 🇺🇸⚔ pic.twitter.com/PHfAlTxBZv — Coyote Outlaw (@ThatF_ckerYote) May 15, 2021

The Hunter Biden meme comes on the heels of the Biden administration dealing with price hikes and gas shortages in multiple states after Colonial Pipeline was struck by a cyber attack.

Conservatives have been celebrating the Nashville store’s open mockery of Biden on social media since footage of the sign was tweeted.

The store has made waves in the past with its chosen signage, as it openly defied mask mandates in Nashville, with a sign outside the store reading: “You are not required to wear a mask in our facility.” Below that was a dig at Nashville Mayor John Cooper and his “band of communist cohorts” pushing the mask mandate.

PATRIOT OWNED Nashville business (Lewis Country Store) puts up mask mandate door graphic. pic.twitter.com/zSOdC0emKA — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) December 29, 2020

Not everybody is on board. Yesterday, I went to Lewis’ Country Store to the northwest of the city. They are openly defying the mask mandate and taunting the mayor about on their roadside sign. Classy, I know. pic.twitter.com/X0LYnlK1II — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) July 2, 2020

“Rest assured people like me are willing to fight until our last breath and bullet to defend the constitution of this last frontier of freedom left on the planet we call the United States of America,” owner Brad Lewis told local media last year about the protesting signage at his store.

