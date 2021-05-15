 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Hope prices don't get too high!’ US store mocks Biden for rising gas prices with Hunter Biden meme sign

15 May, 2021 19:18
A Tennessee gas station is earning praise from conservatives for using its pricing sign to take shots at President Joe Biden, which include a picture of his son Hunter and the message: “Hope gas prices don’t get too high!”

The Lewis Country Store in Nashville, Tennessee is getting attention from conservatives this week after footage of a sign outside the location showed a rather unflattering image of Hunter Biden, allegedly high on crack, taken from a New York Post report last year which claimed to have images and messages taken directly from his laptop.

A sign below the gas prices at the station runs through a series of memes, the first being a laughing Tucker Carlson, then an empty gas gauge with the Biden/Harris logo, and finally the image of Hunter in a bathtub appearing to smoke crack.

“Hope gas prices don’t get too high!” the text next to the Hunter image reads. Next to Hunter’s head is the caption: “gas prices.”

The Hunter Biden meme comes on the heels of the Biden administration dealing with price hikes and gas shortages in multiple states after Colonial Pipeline was struck by a cyber attack.

Conservatives have been celebrating the Nashville store’s open mockery of Biden on social media since footage of the sign was tweeted. 

The store has made waves in the past with its chosen signage, as it openly defied mask mandates in Nashville, with a sign outside the store reading: “You are not required to wear a mask in our facility.” Below that was a dig at Nashville Mayor John Cooper and his “band of communist cohorts” pushing the mask mandate.

“Rest assured people like me are willing to fight until our last breath and bullet to defend the constitution of this last frontier of freedom left on the planet we call the United States of America,” owner Brad Lewis told local media last year about the protesting signage at his store. 

