‘Voter ID racist, but vaccine ID not a problem?’ Conservative activist Candace Owens asks, amid calls for vaccine passport system

While debates over ‘vaccine passports’ are in full swing all around the world, conservatives have questioned why such a program would be moral and just, comparing with a program to require identification before voting.

“Remember guys: mandating voter ID is unattainable and racist but mandating vaccine ID cards? Not a problem,” tweeted conservative author and commentator Candace Owens on Saturday – echoing the concerns of many others.

Actually, the debate is a sensitive one not only for the US. Across the ocean, in the UK – where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also planning to introduce a voter ID system – conservatives made similar arguments, questioning why those in support of vaccine identification were opposed to voter ID laws.

Replying to Owen’s tweet, some liberals argued that the comparison was a form of “gaslighting” and “false equivalency.”

“One is to suppress the vote. The other is to protect people. Pretty simple,” argued one person, while others turned the argument around, asking why conservatives don’t want vaccine passports but are happy with voter ID.

Though there has been a substantial push by billionaires, the media, politicians, and activists alike for a vaccine passport system in the US, the UK, and elsewhere, there has also been huge opposition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has opposed mandatory vaccine passports for both travel and domestic use and several US governors – including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – have banned them in their states.

The concept of a voter ID system has also been controversial in both the US and UK, with proponents arguing that the lack of an ID requirement leads to voter fraud, and critics arguing such a requirement would suppress voting.

