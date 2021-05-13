American Republicans mocked by Brits for insinuating ‘Queen of England’ supports voter ID laws like they do

The Republican State Leadership Committee in the US has been ridiculed by Brits after insinuating that the “Queen of England” supports voter ID laws – thus making her an enemy of the Democrats.

“The woke cancel culture mob continues to call voter ID racist. Now that the Queen of England will require an ID to vote, will Dems cancel her too?” tweeted the committee on Wednesday, along with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II.

The woke cancel culture mob continues to call voter ID racist.Now that the Queen of England will require an ID to vote, will Dems cancel her too? pic.twitter.com/XG9s8sp4uO — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) May 12, 2021

Brits and others in the know, however, were quick to point out that there is no “Queen of England” – with Queen Elizabeth II serving as the Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth – and that the Queen is not responsible for the creation of government policy.

No. The Queen read out a speech. It's her duty to read out the government's legislative program once a year. She does this for conservative and Labour governments. The Queen doesn't even vote. Don't drag Britain into your dipshit voter suppression shenanigans. — Tom Morton (@tommorton) May 12, 2021

1. The Queen doesn't set policy in the UK. She's reading a speech given to her by the government. 2. Would you like the US to still be subjects of the British monarchy? 3. How exactly would the Dems, or anyone else, "cancel" her? — Emperor Norton I 👑 (@TheNortyEmp) May 12, 2021

The Queen's full, and correct, title is:Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. — Robert Corbishley (@robcorb) May 12, 2021

Also on rt.com Florida Governor DeSantis signs controversial election bills on voter ID & ballot harvesting, accused of silencing minorities

Though the Queen did announce Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new voter ID law proposal during her speech at the annual State Opening of Parliament this week, it is a long-held tradition for the reigning monarch to read a speech prepared by the sitting government announcing new and proposed laws and policies.

“This is hilarious. Apparently American conservatives think ‘The Queen of England’, whoever that is, runs the country,” reacted one Brit, while another declared, “There hasn't been a King or Queen of England since the Union of the Crowns in 1707. Please keep up.”

Ah America. That's not how constitutional monarchy works (and there's no Queen of England, she's the Queen of the United Kingdom) https://t.co/lcChTVfqxt — C.E. Tidswell (@CE_Author) May 13, 2021

Some Americans should study History first 😄. Firstly, she is not Queen of England; secondly, her speech is written by the Government and she doesn’t vote. Just to say... #QueensSpeechhttps://t.co/vJFrOLIaxV — Alessandra Sestito (@AleSestito1) May 13, 2021

You people are embarrassing our country and showcasing every anti-intellectual American stereotype. There is no “Queen of England” - she is the Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. She also is not “requiring” anything - her govt is and she is above politics. https://t.co/iK8qR2B4LD — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) May 13, 2021

Others pointed out that the United States has already cancelled the monarchy, in 1776, with the Declaration of Independence.

What do you think America? Should we cancel the British monarchy? https://t.co/qmz3NnHk8e — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) May 13, 2021

Republicans have long pushed for widespread voter ID laws which require voters to present a form of identification at the polls for security purposes. Critics, however, have argued that such laws suppress legitimate voting.

It was not the first law proposed by Johnson’s government in the speech to be seemingly inspired by the United States, with the speech also mentioning a ‘foreign agents’ registry similar to the US’ FARA, which has been used against news outlets such as RT.

Also on rt.com UK govt to announce long-awaited equivalent of US ‘foreign agent’ registration act at Queen’s speech – media

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!