 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Look in the mirror’: New York Times ripped for warning about ‘deadly misinformation’

14 May, 2021 15:10
Get short URL
‘Look in the mirror’: New York Times ripped for warning about ‘deadly misinformation’
©  Mario Tama / Getty Images
The New York Times was ridiculed this week after warning that “misinformation” about the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict could prove deadly, with critics pointing out the newspaper’s own history of fake news.

“Misinformation about the violence between Israelis and Palestinians has run rampant on social media,” the newspaper declared on Twitter, pointing to an article by reporter Sheera Frenkel which highlighted some examples.

The Times also warned that the “effect of the lies could prove deadly,” citing Israel-based political analyst Arieh Kovler as an “independent” expert on the matter.

Social media users, however, were quick to point out that the newspaper has its own record of misinformation, as well as biased content on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Also on rt.com New York Times ‘bounties’ non-story shows US/UK media has got so used to blaming Russia, it's basically now doing it out of habit

“The @nytimes are experts at misinformation, so they know what they're talking about here,” commented one user, while another questioned, “Has the NYT looked in the mirror?”

Others accused the New York Times of bias in its Israel-Palestine coverage, and highlighted the newspaper’s history of misinformation, which includes denying dangerous radioactivity at the Hiroshima atomic bomb site in 1945, publishing a podcast on Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) which was later retracted for containing falsehoods, promoting the debunked false narrative that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, and “grossly underplaying” the Holocaust.

Also on rt.com New York Times Moscow correspondent wanted: Must believe all conspiracy theories about Russia, hate Putin & ignore facts

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies