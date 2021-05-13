Newsmax host accused of anti-Semitism after calling Israel the ‘home country’ of American Jews

Grant Stinchfield, a host at the conservative television network Newsmax, was accused of anti-Semitism after he called Israel the “home country” of American Jews in a segment about the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On his show on Thursday, Stinchfield claimed the recent outburst of violence in the region would not have happened under former President Donald Trump and accused President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party of lacking “moral courage” by not doing more to aid Israel.

Newsmax host: "If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?" pic.twitter.com/yc9RjpHxlU — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 13, 2021

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” he questioned. “I do not understand it.”

Stinchfield’s comments quickly came under fire from both Democrats and Republicans, who called the notion that Israel is the “home country” to American Jews anti-Semitic.

America is the home country to American Jews — Tom Foley (@tfoley1) May 13, 2021

If I remember correctly, Isreal was created in 1948 and my family came to America from Russia and Germany sometime between 1850 and 1890. This Jewish Democrat has no connection to Isreal. — Mark Wein (@mwgl) May 13, 2021

This is literally the definition of antisemitism 🤦‍♂️ — Bretty Spaghetti 🍝 (@BrettSandala) May 13, 2021

Also on rt.com Rihanna accused of pulling an ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ after saying both ‘innocent Israeli and Palestinian children’ suffer

“Politics aside, as a Jewish American, my home country is the United States, not Israel,” reacted Mike Brest, a reporter for the conservative Washington Examiner. “Are you implying that Jewish Americans are not actually Americans because their home country, per this clip, is Israel?”

“I'm Jewish. I've never stepped foot in Israel. It's not my home country,” declared another Twitter user, receiving over 500 likes, while Colorado State Representative Steven Woodrow tweeted, “I’m a Jewish Democrat, the United States is my ‘home Country,’ and this is what we mean when we say you can be nominally ‘pro-Israel’ while really being a virulent anti-Semite.”

This is pure antisemitism on live television, and I don't care how much you "love Israel." By saying this, you show you hate Jews. https://t.co/iAvsNx2VZW — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) May 13, 2021

It's striking to see how often textbook antisemitism is employed in *defense* of Israel. https://t.co/EpIyM2Guyv — Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn (@JonathanCohn) May 13, 2021

I would never turn my back on New York, my home country. https://t.co/ubNuNr2FhB — Alex Kane (@alexbkane) May 13, 2021

Stinchfield – who claims in his Twitter biography to be on a mission to “expose idiocracy” – previously worked as a reporter for a local NBC outlet and unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a Texas Republican in 2012.

Stichfield last made headlines two weeks ago after he was mocked for suggesting that a dandelion Biden picked for his wife before boarding Marine One helicopter had been “planted” there.

Also on rt.com Israeli media in hot water after state TV broadcasts ‘lynching’ of ‘Arab’ by Jewish mob

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!