Newsmax host accused of anti-Semitism after calling Israel the ‘home country’ of American Jews

13 May, 2021 15:53
FILE PHOTO. Jerusalem, Israel. © Getty Images / Artur Widak
Grant Stinchfield, a host at the conservative television network Newsmax, was accused of anti-Semitism after he called Israel the “home country” of American Jews in a segment about the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On his show on Thursday, Stinchfield claimed the recent outburst of violence in the region would not have happened under former President Donald Trump and accused President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party of lacking “moral courage” by not doing more to aid Israel.

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” he questioned. “I do not understand it.”

Stinchfield’s comments quickly came under fire from both Democrats and Republicans, who called the notion that Israel is the “home country” to American Jews anti-Semitic.

“Politics aside, as a Jewish American, my home country is the United States, not Israel,” reacted Mike Brest, a reporter for the conservative Washington Examiner. “Are you implying that Jewish Americans are not actually Americans because their home country, per this clip, is Israel?”

“I'm Jewish. I've never stepped foot in Israel. It's not my home country,” declared another Twitter user, receiving over 500 likes, while Colorado State Representative Steven Woodrow tweeted, “I’m a Jewish Democrat, the United States is my ‘home Country,’ and this is what we mean when we say you can be nominally ‘pro-Israel’ while really being a virulent anti-Semite.”

Stinchfield – who claims in his Twitter biography to be on a mission to “expose idiocracy” – previously worked as a reporter for a local NBC outlet and unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a Texas Republican in 2012.

Stichfield last made headlines two weeks ago after he was mocked for suggesting that a dandelion Biden picked for his wife before boarding Marine One helicopter had been “planted” there.

