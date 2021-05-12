‘Roll tanks in the morning’: Ex-Trump officials pledge support for Israel as violence escalates

Former officials of the Donald Trump administration have taken to social media to cheer on Israel as it becomes embroiled in conflict and a campaign of aggression with Palestine.

As Israel and Hamas exchanged missiles, with one Israeli airstrike leveling an entire residential tower block in Gaza, Trump’s ‘America First’ White House published statements ferociously in support of the Israeli state.

“Israel is the most restrained country in the world,” tweeted Amanda Milius, who served in both the White House and State Department as deputy assistant secretary for content under the former president. “Imagine having the ability to wipe out all your problems with the push of a button and ignoring it so you appease an international audience that hates you as you get bombed over and over?

“I don’t have that level of patience,” she concluded on Tuesday.

I wish they developed iron dome to have two missiles, one that takes out the rocket in the air and one that follows its path back to point of origin and blows it the f up. https://t.co/bBxiyDgwiq — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) May 11, 2021

In another post, Milius described herself as a “Zionist Extremist” and said critics of her stance would “get blocked back to allah,” before concluding, “We roll tanks in the morning.”

Tonight’s the night some of my followers learn what a Zionist Extremist I am and get blocked back to allah. We roll tanks in the morning. 🇮🇱 — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) May 12, 2021

Former acting director of National Intelligence and US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, also took to Twitter to post, “Palestine doesn’t exist” – a tweet Milius responded to with laughing and fire emojis.

Palestine doesn’t exist. I definitely did not say Palestine. https://t.co/0FCJPE8mOd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 11, 2021

It was alleged last year that Grenell – who also served in President George W. Bush’s administration – was involved with the United States’ campaign of persecution against journalist Julian Assange.

“An attack on Israel is an attack on the United States,” declared Republican Representative Lee Zeldin (NY), while former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino retweeted messages from the Israel Defense Forces justifying missile attacks on civilian buildings.

An attack on Israel is an attack on the United States. Our nation should stand shoulder to shoulder with our greatest ally in the world as it is indiscriminately targeted by Hamas terrorists launching rockets at innocent civilians. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 11, 2021

Former vice president Mike Pence and Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton also publicly pledged their support for Israel, as did former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller.

America Stands with Israel. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 11, 2021

Hamas's rockets are aimed at Israeli civilians and schools. Israel's airstrikes are aimed at the terrorists launching the rockets. There is no comparison. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 11, 2021

Hamas is directly responsible for every civilian death—both Israelis and Palestinians. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 12, 2021

Miller – who has frequently been accused by the media of being a ‘white nationalist’ – defended New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who tweeted that New Yorkers “stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism” just after Israeli children were killed in missile strikes and police attacked hundreds of Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Yang received intense backlash over the statement and was disinvited from an Eid event in Astoria.

Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know. https://t.co/r721mHyfri — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2021

Trump’s presidential administration was notable for its major support for Israel, which included moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and declaring that the Syrian Golan Heights were now part of Israel’s territory.

