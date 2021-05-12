 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Roll tanks in the morning’: Ex-Trump officials pledge support for Israel as violence escalates

12 May, 2021 11:43
‘Roll tanks in the morning’: Ex-Trump officials pledge support for Israel as violence escalates
© Twitter / @AmandaMilius
Former officials of the Donald Trump administration have taken to social media to cheer on Israel as it becomes embroiled in conflict and a campaign of aggression with Palestine.

As Israel and Hamas exchanged missiles, with one Israeli airstrike leveling an entire residential tower block in Gaza, Trump’s ‘America First’ White House published statements ferociously in support of the Israeli state.

“Israel is the most restrained country in the world,” tweeted Amanda Milius, who served in both the White House and State Department as deputy assistant secretary for content under the former president. “Imagine having the ability to wipe out all your problems with the push of a button and ignoring it so you appease an international audience that hates you as you get bombed over and over?

“I don’t have that level of patience,” she concluded on Tuesday.

In another post, Milius described herself as a “Zionist Extremist” and said critics of her stance would “get blocked back to allah,” before concluding, “We roll tanks in the morning.”

Former acting director of National Intelligence and US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, also took to Twitter to post, “Palestine doesn’t exist” – a tweet Milius responded to with laughing and fire emojis.

It was alleged last year that Grenell – who also served in President George W. Bush’s administration – was involved with the United States’ campaign of persecution against journalist Julian Assange.

“An attack on Israel is an attack on the United States,” declared Republican Representative Lee Zeldin (NY), while former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino retweeted messages from the Israel Defense Forces justifying missile attacks on civilian buildings.

RT

Former vice president Mike Pence and Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton also publicly pledged their support for Israel, as did former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Miller – who has frequently been accused by the media of being a ‘white nationalist’ – defended New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who tweeted that New Yorkers “stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism” just after Israeli children were killed in missile strikes and police attacked hundreds of Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Yang received intense backlash over the statement and was disinvited from an Eid event in Astoria.

Trump’s presidential administration was notable for its major support for Israel, which included moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and declaring that the Syrian Golan Heights were now part of Israel’s territory.

