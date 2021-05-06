Police & FBI respond to hostage situation at Wells Fargo bank in Minnesota

Suspected robbers have taken hostages at a bank in St. Cloud, Minnesota, prompting federal agents to join the local police response.

Officers arrived at the St. Cloud Wells Fargo around 2pm local time on Thursday, responding to a call about a bank robbery in progress, police Lieutenant Lori Ellering said in a statement. While little information has emerged from the scene so far, a spokesperson for the bank has confirmed that a hostage situation is ongoing.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson just confirmed with me that there are hostages inside the St. Cloud bank https://t.co/hMpq5w0srB — Anna Haecherl (@AnnaHaecherl) May 6, 2021

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South,” the spokesperson told local media. “We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation.”

Live footage from a local news chopper showed a number of squad cars parked around the bank just after 5pm, as well as what appeared to be a police SWAT team positioned near the building’s entrance. Two armored vehicles were also photographed at the scene.

Sky4 is over an ongoing hostage situation at a Wells Fargo branch in St. Cloud. St. Cloud Police say they have not been made aware of any injuries at this time. The FBI is also assisting.We will continue to provide updates. @WCCOpic.twitter.com/KH9hUtYrjn — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) May 6, 2021

WATCH LIVE - Chopper 5 is above the scene where FBI and local law enforcement are responding to a hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank. @KSTP Video here - https://t.co/gPyPBVSK5uStory here - https://t.co/NAuodCUJtopic.twitter.com/XGBAhmfTbb — Tracy Maher (@tracym) May 6, 2021

No injuries have been reported in the standoff so far, though police have asked residents to avoid the area around the bank and closed off a portion of roadway in the vicinity. The FBI and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office are also reportedly assisting St. Cloud police in their investigation.

