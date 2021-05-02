 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Multiple people’ injured in Wisconsin casino shooting, suspect ‘apprehended’ – reports

2 May, 2021 02:33
Get short URL
‘Multiple people’ injured in Wisconsin casino shooting, suspect ‘apprehended’ – reports
©  Google Street View
A suspect has been detained following an "active shooter" situation at an Oneida Nation casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. There were multiple victims, according to local media, but it remains unclear how many were shot.

Dozens of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, which remains active, even though State Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed that the situation is “contained” and there is “no longer a threat to the community.”

The gunman was reportedly apprehended or neutralized, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and officials have yet to reveal the conditions of the victims. Some reports alleged up to seven people were shot, but authorities advised media to rely on official announcements.

“I am incredibly thankful for the swift action of our law enforcement, who were able to apprehend the shooter quickly,” tweeted Wisconsin's 5th Assembly District Rep Jim Steineke.

The shooting took place at a casino across the road of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30pm.

While the investigation is ongoing, all other Oneida Casino locations will be closed as a precaution until further notice, Oneida Nation of Wisconsin tweeted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies