‘Multiple people’ injured in Wisconsin casino shooting, suspect ‘apprehended’ – reports

A suspect has been detained following an "active shooter" situation at an Oneida Nation casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. There were multiple victims, according to local media, but it remains unclear how many were shot.

Dozens of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, which remains active, even though State Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed that the situation is “contained” and there is “no longer a threat to the community.”

The gunman was reportedly apprehended or neutralized, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and officials have yet to reveal the conditions of the victims. Some reports alleged up to seven people were shot, but authorities advised media to rely on official announcements.

This is the situation right now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area. (Video via @anneluty) pic.twitter.com/iMtnnYVyWK — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021

“I am incredibly thankful for the swift action of our law enforcement, who were able to apprehend the shooter quickly,” tweeted Wisconsin's 5th Assembly District Rep Jim Steineke.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

The shooting took place at a casino across the road of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30pm.

Attention guests who are picking up passengers tonight. Please follow the public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic pattern resumes. — Green Bay Airport (@GRBairport) May 2, 2021

While the investigation is ongoing, all other Oneida Casino locations will be closed as a precaution until further notice, Oneida Nation of Wisconsin tweeted.

Oneida PD and WI DCI investigating active shooter incident at the Oneida Casino/Radisson, in Ashwaubenon. They request BCSO to be point of contact for public information. We are gathering facts and will update as available. Situation is contained, no current threat to the public. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) May 2, 2021

