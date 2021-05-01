‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for rape as authorities probe rock star over reports of sexual abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco is suing Marliyn Manson, alleging that the shock rocker raped her, months after she and other women accused him of sexual abuse.

Filed in a California court, the complaint claims that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, used drugs and “threats of force” to coerce sexual acts from Bianco, who played Ros on the popular HBO show, on multiple occasions. Manson is accused of “biting, cutting, and whipping” the British actress without her consent, and also engaging in sexual acts with the actress while she was unconscious. Manson raped Bianco sometime around May 2011, the suit alleges, with other incidents of abuse said to have occurred between 2009 and 2013. Manson, along with his former manager, Tony Ciulla, is also accused of violating human trafficking laws. The musician allegedly flew Bianco from London to Los Angeles after offering her a role in a music video and a film that was never made.

Bianco was reportedly ordered to live at Manson’s residence and perform unpaid labor, including cooking and cleaning. The suit claims that Bianco was forced to wear lingerie around the house and that Manson beat her with a whip that he claimed had been “utilized by the Nazis.” Manson is also accused of electrocuting the actress and locking her in a closet.

The lawsuit states that the pair’s relationship, which began in 2009, lasted for several years and was initially consensual, but that Bianco “escaped” from him in 2011.

In a statement, Bianco said that her alleged abuser has used his money and fame to avoid punishment. She said that she brought the suit against the rock star because she wanted to help stop him from “shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

Manson’s attorney dismissed the claims made in the lawsuit as “provably false,” adding that it was only filed after his client “refused to be shaken down” by Bianco and her lawyer. He said that all the charges would be challenged in court and that he was confident his client would be vindicated.

Bianco was one of several women who came forward earlier this year with stories of abuse suffered at the hands of Manson. As a teenager she had been a huge fan of the musician, but her idol later became her nightmare.

In an interview from February, she described Manson as a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women.” Around the same time, other women issued statements alleging similar abuse, including sexual assault and domestic violence.

Shortly after, Los Angeles County authorities announced that they had launched a domestic violence investigation against Manson.

Bianco’s attorney told the media that, while the criminal investigation into Manson was still ongoing, it was important to “pursue every possible avenue” to hold him accountable for his alleged actions.

Manson has previously denied accusations of sexual abuse, insisting that his intimate relationships have always been “entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

