‘It's a patriotic responsibility for God's sake’: Biden defends wearing mask while vaccinated

President Joe Biden defended his continued wearing of a face mask despite being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, calling it a “patriotic” duty.

During a Friday interview on NBC's Today Show, host Craig Melvin asked Biden whether he would continue to wear a mask outdoors now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say fully vaccinated people don't have to.

“Sure,” Biden replied, adding however that the likelihood of being outside without people coming up to him was “not very high.”

“You and I took our masks off when I came in because look at the distance we are. But if we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I'd have my mask on and I bet you'd have a mask, even though we've both been vaccinated,” he explained, calling mask-wearing “a small precaution to take that has a profound impact.”

“It's a patriotic responsibility for God's sake!” Biden argued, concluding that it's about “making sure that your wife, your children, if in fact they haven't been vaccinated” are “not going to get sick.”

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: "It's a patriotic responsibility for God's sake"

Some have questioned Biden's strict approach to face masks.

The president was mocked on Thursday during an event in Duluth, Georgia after he frantically searched for his face mask while outside at the podium to no avail, telling supporters, “I'm looking for my mask. I'm in trouble.” Biden eventually found a mask in his pocket.

Biden was also mocked the week prior after a screenshot of a virtual climate summit with other world leaders showed him to be the only leader wearing a mask at that moment. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden was sending a “message” to the world by wearing a mask during the virtual call.

Biden told Americans in a maskless address last week that they “no longer need to wear a mask,” provided they're outdoors, fully vaccinated, and “not in a big crowd” – echoing the CDC's latest guidelines.

