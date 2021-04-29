 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We are ready’: NYC mayor says city to fully reopen on July 1

29 Apr, 2021 12:27
©  Unsplash / Peter Osmenda
Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1, with no more restrictions on businesses.

“We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters – full strength,” de Blasio told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, citing the pace of the vaccination campaign in America’s most populous city.

“This is going to be the summer of New York City. You're going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back. I think people are going to flock to New York City, because they want to live again,” he predicted.

The mayor asked New Yorkers to remain “smart” about public health issues, but said he was confident that life could be brought back on track to normalcy soon.

De Blasio said he believed that vaccine hesitancy in New York was more a matter of convenience than a matter of ideology and thus will not prevent the city from reaching a point where Covid-19 would have “no room to run anymore.”

Covid-19 infections have been on the decline in New York City since a small surge in late March, with rolling daily average cases approaching the 1,700 benchmark this week. The city also introduced Covid-19 passports this month, the first region in the country to do so. The system is supposed to give people with a vaccination or a recent negative test access to public venues.

