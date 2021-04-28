 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

FAA issues Boeing with new airworthiness directive to fix electrical issues with troubled 737 MAX model

28 Apr, 2021 20:17
Get short URL
FAA issues Boeing with new airworthiness directive to fix electrical issues with troubled 737 MAX model
FILE PHOTO of a Boeing 737 MAX plane in 2018 © REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Dozens of Boeing’s fleet of 737 MAX planes currently grounded due to electrical bonding issues must be fixed before they take to the skies, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said.

The safety regulator issued a new airworthiness directive to Boeing on Wednesday after the US manufacturer earlier said it had paused deliveries of the 737 MAX model to allow time for the electrical issues to be fixed.

The problem, which affects 106 Boeing planes globally, including 71 in the US, prompted the company to halt flights earlier this month. 

Also on rt.com Boeing sounds alarm on new problem with its troubled 737 Max, advises grounding of jets again

The setback is the latest to hit Boeing after the company was slapped with a grounding order for the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia which killed a total of 346 people.

The FAA then cleared the planes for flight in November last year, as the regulator said they could return to service once certain software and wiring modifications had been made.  

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told CNBC on Wednesday that the latest round of electrical repairs ordered by the FAA should only take a couple of days for each plane. He did not give an exact date by which the fixes would be made.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies