Federal investigators execute search warrant at NYC apartment of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani

Authorities have executed a search warrant to examine former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani’s apartment, part of an ongoing investigation into whether Trump’s ex-legal adviser broke lobbying laws.

The feds seized Giuliani’s electronic devices, according to one of the three sources who spoke to the New York Times about the investigation on Wednesday.

Investigators are examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine and whether he illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials.

Spokespeople from the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office made no comment regarding the investigation. Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the search had taken place. He denounced the search warrant as “legal thuggery.”

The Justice Department typically attempts to avoid behavior that would appear partisan, such as probing a former president or his aides within 60 days of an election, the Times noted.

