Anti-police activist mocked for saying cops shouldn’t interfere in knife fights between teenagers

21 Apr, 2021 18:03
FILE PHOTO: © Reuters / Phil Noble
Filmmaker and anti-police activist Bree Newsome was ridiculed on social media after arguing that officers should not get involved in knife fights between teenagers because young people have fought with knives for “eons.”

After police fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was seen on bodycam footage running at another girl while seemingly holding a knife, Newsome condemned officers for stopping the attacker.

“Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons,” tweeted Newsome. “We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers.”

Her tweet shocked many on social media, including some who decided to parody her comments with photos of iconic blade fights in movies like ‘Commando’, ‘Freddy vs Jason’, and others. Almost all of the parodies copied Newsome’s tweet word-for-word.

Others called Newsome’s take “insane” and “inhumane,” and questioned how anyone could agree with the argument. Some accused her of showing a lack of care for the girl who it appeared Bryant was lunging at with the knife. 

 “I don't know what schools you attended but knife fights weren't a regular thing at my schools,” tweeted one person, while another said, “If I’m about to be stabbed, I’d very much appreciate an officer saving me.”

