Anti-police activist mocked for saying cops shouldn’t interfere in knife fights between teenagers

Filmmaker and anti-police activist Bree Newsome was ridiculed on social media after arguing that officers should not get involved in knife fights between teenagers because young people have fought with knives for “eons.”

After police fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was seen on bodycam footage running at another girl while seemingly holding a knife, Newsome condemned officers for stopping the attacker.



“Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons,” tweeted Newsome. “We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers.”

Her tweet shocked many on social media, including some who decided to parody her comments with photos of iconic blade fights in movies like ‘Commando’, ‘Freddy vs Jason’, and others. Almost all of the parodies copied Newsome’s tweet word-for-word.

Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely. pic.twitter.com/oR5re38NqC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 21, 2021

Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely. pic.twitter.com/SZW6qEPupL — tet (@tetsiga34) April 21, 2021

Others called Newsome’s take “insane” and “inhumane,” and questioned how anyone could agree with the argument. Some accused her of showing a lack of care for the girl who it appeared Bryant was lunging at with the knife.

This is almost certainly one of the most insane things I’ve ever read on this topic. I mean that sincerely. — Savages Again (@SavagesAgain) April 21, 2021

I usually agree with you, but this post is really inhumane. The girl in pink matters. She has a name.So when Ma'khia forced the cop to either step in or let the girl in pink die, it's not fair to the girl in pink for you to say her life doesn't deserve protection. — Chauvin is a Convicted Murderer (@ajthelawyer) April 21, 2021

“I don't know what schools you attended but knife fights weren't a regular thing at my schools,” tweeted one person, while another said, “If I’m about to be stabbed, I’d very much appreciate an officer saving me.”

Uh, I don't know what schools you attended but knife fights weren't a regular thing at my schools. — Neo Kaiser 0 (@Neo_Kaiser) April 21, 2021

why can't society just normalize public teenage knife fights — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) April 21, 2021

Also on rt.com Black teen fatally shot by police after lunging at 2 people with knife, Columbus PD bodycam footage shows (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!