WATCH crowds in Minneapolis & around US cheer Chauvin guilty verdict

Groups gathered around a Minneapolis courthouse to await the verdict in ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s murder trial erupted into cheers and celebrations after he was convicted on three counts, joined by crowds around the country.

Jurors found the former Minneapolis officer guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday, charges that stemmed from the death of suspect George Floyd in custody last May.

Meeting for protests at the Hennepin County Courthouse throughout the tense weeks-long trial, activists were jubilant upon Chauvin’s guilty verdict, with the crowd heard chanting “All three counts!” in footage from the scene.

"All three counts!" people chanted outside the courthouse in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges.Lots of tears, hugs and chanting here. pic.twitter.com/BwmFuc5bQC — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 20, 2021

The moment Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the second degree outside Hennepin County Gov Center. He was also found guilty of murder in the third degree, guilty manslaughter on the second degree, and guilty on all counts. pic.twitter.com/PQsIGuXraW — Caroline Haskins (@caro1inehaskins) April 20, 2021

There was cheering, yelling and pandemonium the moment the crowd outside the Hennepin County Government Center learned Chauvin had been convicted of all three felonies. pic.twitter.com/C5nnDoojoe — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

Demonstrators and supporters of Floyd also gathered near Cup Foods, where the 46-year-old African American man was killed after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes. He was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

Tears of celebration at George Floyd Square as the verdict on Derek Chauvin was read, guilty on all charges. #GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/IDMdjfbMvD — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 20, 2021

The crowd at Cup Foods in Minneapolis cheers at the moment Derrick Chauvin is found guilty on three charges related to the death of George Floyd which happened on this spot nearly one year ago. @WBBMNewsradio@wccoradio@Audacypic.twitter.com/JwbC9w9Mn2 — Brandon Ison (@MrBrandonIson) April 20, 2021

Following widespread fears over potential rioting and unrest in the event the officer was not found guilty, Chauvin’s conviction won unlikely support from Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who endorsed the verdict “even if he might not be guilty on all charges.”

“I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames,” he said, prompting groans from Fox colleague Janine Pirro.

“We do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel,” Pirro shot back, as Gutfeld argued “I’m at least being honest. My neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again,” apparently referring to previous unrest over Floyd’s death, which kicked off weeks of heated protests in Minneapolis and dozens of American cities.

FOX NEWS' GREG GUTFELD: "I'm glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges." pic.twitter.com/g9BtQQ3M1L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 20, 2021

The crowds gathered at the courthouse and Cup Foods were mirrored by others in locales from New York City’s Upper West Side to Washington, DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza, where people were seen reacting with cheers and tears to Tuesday’s verdict.

Reaction to the Chauvin guilty verdict on the UWS pic.twitter.com/XztYWfdY7V — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) April 20, 2021

Little outbursts of joy in the legal reefer madness celebration in Washington square park as crowd gets word of Chauvin guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/6PZsgnuMXj — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) April 20, 2021

“Oh my God.” London Williams and his girlfriend Stephanie Toledo at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC, as the judge read that Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, is “guilty” on all counts. pic.twitter.com/6vPfgPqcoo — Katie Mettler (@kemettler) April 20, 2021

What we saw on U St in DC after Chauvin guilty verdict. Woman screaming & then in tears & a man who came over to say he wanted to thank the Minneapolis police officers who testified in the case. Full coverage of the verdict right now on @fox5dc. https://t.co/TItDm4KXHjpic.twitter.com/Z89rsOt6md — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) April 20, 2021

While Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was immediately remanded into custody after being found guilty, scenes from his trial this week hint that his legal battle may not be finished. After the ex-cop’s defense attorney requested a mistrial over inflammatory comments about the case from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) last weekend, Judge Peter Cahill noted the congresswoman may have given the defense “something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” So far it is unclear whether Chauvin will launch an appeal, though his lawyers are required to notify the court within 60 days if they intend to do so.

