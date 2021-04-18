Armed carjacking suspect shot dead in Minnesota, almost triggering another BLM march for ‘victim of police brutality’

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Minnesota were apparently ready to march to the scene of a police killing of an armed suspect, who reportedly opened fire at the officers, and was caught on tape trying to carjack a car.

Footage hit social media on Sunday of an officer-involved shooting in Burnsville, Minnesota. The tapes showed the before and after of a chase with police, where a suspect jumps from a moving vehicle, runs into traffic, and attempts to take another while waving what appears to be a firearm.

JUST IN - Officer-involved shooting in Burnsville, #Minnesota. Shots fired. The suspect is down.pic.twitter.com/7SWEeoJSXk — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 18, 2021

The suspect was later shot by police twice in the chest and was in cardiac arrest as he was transported to the hospital.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNINGPerson pursued by police jumps out of moving car, appears to point a gun at another car on Highway 13 at I-35W in Burnsville. Runs into grass median and goes down. Working on details. Hwy 13 closed both directions. #BREAKING@kare11pic.twitter.com/B0GUgUunAT — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) April 18, 2021

The suspect was shooting out of a back window at the police, according to MNCrime, which covers crime in Minnesota.

Here’s the scanner audio of the incident, a photo of a windshield showing a bullet hole within it, & also 2 Guard were injured due to broken glass, & I assure you, there’s no grand military conspiracy in play to create a false flag here. Youre being sillyhttps://t.co/ECcNj7dpWehttps://t.co/R7J3IqEX6jpic.twitter.com/hLrnd546jf — Sophia (Illegitimate Journalist) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 18, 2021

Officials would only confirm that there was an officer-involved shooting in the area.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Burnsville. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 18, 2021

Despite the full details not being known and footage appearing to show an armed and dangerous suspect, BLM protesters gathered in Brooklyn Center to protest police brutality were reportedly ready to head to the scene of the shooting. They even held a moment of silence on their knees after learning news of the shooting.

Not even waiting to verify that a shooting happened or to determine its context. But given it allegedly happened after a car jacking, maybe the protestors should sit this one out for a few. https://t.co/qjVOFLyQ0L — Sophia (Illegitimate Journalist) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 18, 2021

Though some activists told local media they were ready to make the march to the shooting, the group eventually decided against it because “they need more information about what happened in Burnsville first.”

The suspect was SHOOTING at POLICE! Are they kneeling for the amazing work these officers did to keep the community safe from a mad man with a GUN! — Brendan Hartmann (@BrenHart316) April 18, 2021

The kneeling demonstrators earned mockery from critics on social media for being ready to protest the shooting of an armed carjacker on a short notice – just because he was shot by police – without bothering to check what was already known about the case, let alone waiting for the full details to be revealed.

He was actively shooting at police & was about to open fire on random civilians. Im sorry but the world doesnt run on hugs & sometimes tough calls need to be made, & in this instance lethal force was required to take down an active threat to public safety.Youre being irrational https://t.co/JHTMsTxLMDpic.twitter.com/8o31RQCMuJ — Sophia (Illegitimate Journalist) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 18, 2021

