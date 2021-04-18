3 killed in ongoing ‘active shooter’ situation in Austin, Texas

Police in Austin, Texas are reporting to an active shooter situation in which three people have been pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at an intersection in the Arboretum area in northwest Austin. Police quickly took to Twitter to advise residents to stay clear of the area and "shelter in place."

Just drove by the arboretum Starbucks in #Austin something is going on, KXAN is saying active shooter. pic.twitter.com/6fKvHHixwK — Dr Karl Kreder (@mechanikalk) April 18, 2021

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. - PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Photos of the area show it continues to be an active scene. Police have revealed they have 18 response vehicles in the area.

UPDATE3: Active Attack/Shooter incident 9600 blk Great Hills Trl continues to be an active Law Enforcement scene. No additional patients have been reported or located at this time. 18 #ATCEMS assets are currently on scene. Continue to avoid the area. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

More scene photos from shooting in NW Austin this afternoon. Three people confirmed dead. Scene is active. Again this is in the area of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Avoid the area @KVUEpic.twitter.com/buEVU9zWrY — Bryan Mays (@BryanM_KVUE) April 18, 2021

Officials have confirmed to local media that the initial 911 call was of an active shooter situation, and the scene is at an apartment complex. While the suspect remains active, according to police, the situation is being described as “domestic” and not posing a threat to the general public.

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

