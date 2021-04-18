 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia tells 20 Czech diplomats to leave by Monday night in response to Prague’s expulsions
3 killed in ongoing ‘active shooter’ situation in Austin, Texas

18 Apr, 2021 17:55
©  REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Police in Austin, Texas are reporting to an active shooter situation in which three people have been pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at an intersection in the Arboretum area in northwest Austin. Police quickly took to Twitter to advise residents to stay clear of the area and "shelter in place." 

Photos of the area show it continues to be an active scene. Police have revealed they have 18 response vehicles in the area.

Officials have confirmed to local media that the initial 911 call was of an active shooter situation, and the scene is at an apartment complex. While the suspect remains active, according to police, the situation is being described as “domestic” and not posing a threat to the general public.

