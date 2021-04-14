 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire in the sky: Hundreds report & film fireball made by meteor EXPLOSION over Florida

14 Apr, 2021 04:47
A meteor is seen moving across Florida sky, in Parkland, Florida, US, April 12, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video ©  Twitter / @cbkcc1 / via Reuters
In one of the largest meteor events of 2021 so far, more than 250 people submitted reports of a great ball of fire in the sky above Florida, believed to be a chunk of an asteroid that burned up in the earth’s atmosphere.

The American Meteor Society said the fireball was spotted over Florida – and could be seen as far as Georgia – at 0217 GMT on Tuesday. The AMS received 259 reports of the sighting.

Most of the videos showed a ball of fire coming down at a steep angle, before exploding in an orange flash and disappearing from the night sky.

The exact origin of the object was unclear. Some speculated that it could be the 2021 GW4, a space rock the size of a car that was supposed to make a pass between the earth and the moon – or a piece that had broken off of it.

However, GW4 passed by the earth on Monday morning, at an “exceptionally close” 12,000 miles, according to the Virtual Telescope Project in Europe. 

The Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics astronomer Jonathan McDowell said the fireball over Florida had “nothing to do with GW4.”

AMS tracking showed the space rock exploding over the eastern coast of Florida, so its remains are probably somewhere on the bottom of the sea.

