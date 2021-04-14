 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Police deploy tear gas & flashbangs against crowd of Daunte Wright protesters outside Brooklyn Center precinct (VIDEOS)

14 Apr, 2021 02:03
Get short URL
Police deploy tear gas & flashbangs against crowd of Daunte Wright protesters outside Brooklyn Center precinct (VIDEOS)
A police officer releases a chemical irritant at a protester on the other side of the fence of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 13, 2021 ©  Reuters / Leah Millis
Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center once again used teargas and flash-bang grenades to disperse a crowd of Black Lives Matter activists protesting the shooting of Daunte Wright.

For the third night in a row, protesters rallied outside the police station, chanting Wright’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” as police sought to disperse the “unlawful assembly.”

A stubborn crowd rallied outside the police station despite the near-freezing temperature and light snow. 

As police fired smoke and gas grenades into the crowd, some activists tried putting plastic buckets and traffic cones over them. Over the loudspeaker, officers called for media and press to “leave the area now.”

The Twin Cities and the surrounding jurisdictions have declared a curfew effective 10 pm local time on Tuesday and ending at 6 am.

One video from the scene showed a line of officers rushing and arresting a group of activists who were kneeling on the ground and chanting.

Some of the protesters brought umbrellas and tried to set up a “shield wall” previously observed in Hong Kong, facing a line of state troopers wearing riot armor and armed with batons. One activist carried a shield with ‘ACAB’ (All Cops Are Bastards) graffiti on it.

Protests in Brooklyn Center, a community northwest of Minneapolis, first erupted on Sunday after a female police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, an African-American man, during a traffic stop.

The officer, later identified as Kim Potter, “accidentally discharged” her firearm into Wright when he slipped away from her partner and tried to escape in his car, police said after releasing body camera footage of the incident. She was giving a “taser” warning and believed to have been using her stun gun instead. Wright had an outstanding warrant for a gun violation. Potter has since resigned, but protesters are calling for her to be criminally charged.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies