US ‘will not need’ AstraZeneca Covid jab for vaccine rollout, Fauci says, as pharma giant suffers another setback

Dr. Anthony Fauci has dismissed the AstraZeneca vaccine, claiming America “will not need it” due to the country’s strong supply of shots from other pharmaceutical companies, as he praised the government’s “successful rollout.”

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, America’s leading infectious disease official rejected the idea of using the AstraZeneca jab “at this point in time,” as the country “will not need it” due to a strong supply of doses from other pharmaceutical companies, delivering another blow to the vaccine manufacturer.

Fauci was clear that the decision to not use the AstraZeneca jab in the rollout was “not a negative indictment of AstraZeneca,” following concerns about its side effects, but was simply a matter of already having secured adequate supplies to ensure a “successful rollout.”

Whether or not we ever use AZ is unclear but it looks right now at this point in time that we will not need it.

Despite his praise of the nation’s vaccine rollout, Fauci was quick to warn individuals in the US there is still a “really risky situation,” as the rollout will only limit the likelihood of “a real explosion” of cases, rather than eliminating all new infections.

The rejection of AstraZeneca doses by the US is another blow to the pharmaceutical company, which has found itself in difficulty recently, as countries suspended the use of its jab over blood clot concerns, and the UK, which first authorized the jab, said under-30s would receive an alternative vaccine.

At least 18 countries temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year, sparking an investigation into concerns about the side effects, although some nations have since recommenced use of the jab in their rollout.

