DMX dead at 50: Family hails iconic rapper as ‘a warrior who fought till the very end’

Rap legend DMX has passed away at the age of 50. The ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ rapper earlier suffered a reportedly drug-induced heart attack, and was in a “vegetative state” for several days.

Born Earl Simmons, the 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper suffered a heart attack last week, reportedly related to a drug overdose, and has been in critical condition since. One of his managers, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times last Sunday that he was in a “vegetative state.”

Simmons passed away shortly before Friday morning, his team said in a statement.

DMX has died, his team confirmed to XXL https://t.co/Soca7U0Jiypic.twitter.com/2H9BI04Tzc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2021

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the statement read. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

Rising to fame in the early 2000s, DMX’s gravelly voice and aggressive lyrics made tracks like ‘Party Up’ and ‘Where the Hood At?’ instantly recognizable. Nominated for multiple Grammy awards and winning two American Music Awards, Simmons branched beyond music, appearing in multiple movies, among them ‘Cradle 2 the Grave,’ in which he starred alongside martial arts legend Jet Li.

Also on rt.com Musicians & fans lament as rapper DMX hospitalized in ‘grave condition’ after overdose, heart attack

Throughout his career, Simmons struggled with crack cocaine use, which he admitted in his 2002 autobiography that began at 14 years old.

As news of his death broke, tributes to Simmons poured in from his fellow rappers and entertainers.

"Either let me fly or give me death Let my soul rest, take my breath If I don't fly I'ma die anyway I'ma live on, but I'll be gone any day…"DMX pic.twitter.com/F4BagIBqoC — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ! one of my biggest inspirations... thank you for everything 🖤🕊😢 — aj (@ajtracey) April 9, 2021

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man....RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!