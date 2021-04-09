 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

DMX dead at 50: Family hails iconic rapper as ‘a warrior who fought till the very end’

9 Apr, 2021 16:28
Get short URL
DMX dead at 50: Family hails iconic rapper as ‘a warrior who fought till the very end’
©  Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / David Perez
Rap legend DMX has passed away at the age of 50. The ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ rapper earlier suffered a reportedly drug-induced heart attack, and was in a “vegetative state” for several days.

Born Earl Simmons, the 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper suffered a heart attack last week, reportedly related to a drug overdose, and has been in critical condition since. One of his managers, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times last Sunday that he was in a “vegetative state.”

Simmons passed away shortly before Friday morning, his team said in a statement. 

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the statement read. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

Rising to fame in the early 2000s, DMX’s gravelly voice and aggressive lyrics made tracks like ‘Party Up’ and ‘Where the Hood At?’ instantly recognizable. Nominated for multiple Grammy awards and winning two American Music Awards, Simmons branched beyond music, appearing in multiple movies, among them ‘Cradle 2 the Grave,’ in which he starred alongside martial arts legend Jet Li.

Also on rt.com Musicians & fans lament as rapper DMX hospitalized in ‘grave condition’ after overdose, heart attack

Throughout his career, Simmons struggled with crack cocaine use, which he admitted in his 2002 autobiography that began at 14 years old.

As news of his death broke, tributes to Simmons poured in from his fellow rappers and entertainers.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies