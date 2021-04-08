Reports of multiple people shot at Texas store, suspect remains at large

Several people were shot at a store in Bryan, Texas, local media report. Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect that remains at large. Some of the victims are reportedly in critical condition.

Police responded to a shooting at the Kent Moore Cabinets store on Thursday, afternoon. At least six people were wounded, some with serious injuries, local media report.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

Bryan Police Department spokesman Lt. Jason James has confirmed that officers found "several victims" at the scene, adding that police then combed the building looking for more victims inside the store.

On the scene of a reported shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. Will have more info as it becomes available: pic.twitter.com/l12PCpH6O2 — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) April 8, 2021

As the incident unravelled, a nearby school was temporarily placed on lockdown, which has since ended.

From BISD: Jane Long School will not be releasing students right now due to the shooting incident nearby on Stone City Drive. 3:06pm pic.twitter.com/tFIRP3SwEt — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

The FBI said it is “aware of the incident that occurred today in Bryan,” but that local authorities would lead the investigation, ABC News reported. The Houston branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) also said it is responding to the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW