‘Wokescolds ruining comic books’: Jordan Peterson and fans notice Captain America villain sounds an awful lot like him

Influential author and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson expressed shock after discovering that some of his ideas were projected onto a well-known Captain America comic villain, seemingly to take a swipe at his politics.

“What the hell?” Peterson tweeted on Monday evening, responding to an image pulled from Marvel’s Captain America comic where a bad-guy character appears to be modeled after him.

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

The image includes the villain Red Skull, who is often portrayed as a Nazi in the comics, on a laptop with text that reads: “10 rules for life,” which appears to be a fairly obvious spin on Peterson’s book ‘12 Rules for Life.’

The scene from the comic was shared in a reply to a comment Peterson made in a tweet about the Atlantic promoting cancel culture. It came from a past issue written by none other than Ta-Nehisi Coates, who has contributed to the Atlantic and written on Captain America since 2018.

Also on rt.com ‘Looks like a Florida meth dealer’: Marvel enlists GAY CAPTAIN AMERICA for Pride Month, but fans find him far from flattering

In another image from the Captain America comic, the similarities between Red Skull and Peterson become even clearer, as other characters discuss the villain’s views on masculinity. Peterson himself often comes under fire often for his views on ‘masculinity’ being under assault in the culture.

“It’s the same for all of them. Young men. Weak. Looking for purpose. I found the flag, you found the badge. They found the Skull,” Captain America says in the second image. “He tells them what they’ve always longed to hear. That they are secretly great. That the whole world is against them. That if they’re truly men, they’ll fight back.”

Peterson called the quotes a “parody” of his ideas.

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

The controversial author was far from the only one to see and criticize the similarities.

“The wokescolds ruining comic books has been going on for several years. This is the natural apex,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro tweeted in a thread on the matter.

The wokescolds ruining comic books has been going on for several years. This is the natural apex. https://t.co/bqxSUk18Z5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 6, 2021

“It was very obvious after Avengers: Endgame that we desperately need new stories. Instead all the system can choke out are spin-offs, reboots and, in this case, broken archetypes written by ideologue hacks,” author and podcaster Dave Rubin added.

It's not as bad as it seems. Everybody that really loves comics and was affected by them on a deep level doesn't read comics anymore. The only people still reading comics are reading them to write articles or make youtube videos about them. — jeremiah bacarella, apply your own label here (@crackysays) April 6, 2021

Some Peterson critics, meanwhile, appeared to get a kick out of the attack on his ideas.

It's pretty funny that Jordan Peterson is complaining that the Nazi Supervillain Red Skull sounds like him pic.twitter.com/orX1LWCU3C — Lily Simpson (@LilySimpson1312) April 6, 2021

Sweetheart, if someone thought "yeah, those Jordan Peterson quotes would be in character for Red Skull", maybe it's time to think LONG AND HARD about your personal values and politics.Just saying. pic.twitter.com/thUTR7e9yZ — 🐱 That pink cat who definitely needs a vacay 🐱 (@HugoThePinkCat) April 6, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!