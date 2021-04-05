4.0 earthquake felt near Los Angeles, followed by several aftershocks

Los Angeles, California was hit with a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on Monday as Californians slept. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.

California seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones claimed that the earthquake was around 20km deep and “would have been felt by most people awake in LA.”

The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault https://t.co/UIPbVH0kw5 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2021

As the earthquake was not particularly strong, and no damage was reported, Californians joked about the situation on social media.

Everyone in LA rn wondering if we can go back to sleep or if there’s another one coming #earthquakepic.twitter.com/XeDShvxl0N — Monica Hanna (@monicaxhanna) April 5, 2021

“Mother nature didn't need to have an earthquake at 4:44 am waking me up and everything,” tweeted one woman, while another user wrote, “Time to get the day started! You're awake now, going back to bed would be for the WEAK! Get that coffee, start that DIY, do that project, answer your emails! You've got so much time today!”

