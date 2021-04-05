 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4.0 earthquake felt near Los Angeles, followed by several aftershocks

5 Apr, 2021 12:34
Los Angeles, California was hit with a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on Monday as Californians slept. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.

California seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones claimed that the earthquake was around 20km deep and “would have been felt by most people awake in LA.”

As the earthquake was not particularly strong, and no damage was reported, Californians joked about the situation on social media.

“Mother nature didn't need to have an earthquake at 4:44 am waking me up and everything,” tweeted one woman, while another user wrote, “Time to get the day started! You're awake now, going back to bed would be for the WEAK! Get that coffee, start that DIY, do that project, answer your emails! You've got so much time today!”

