‘We’re so stupid following our politicians’: NBA legend Charles Barkley says Dems & GOP allied in dividing and conquering America

The political system is rigged to favor the powerful and keep everyone else at each other’s throats to protect the status quo, Charles Barkley said in fiery commentary on the divisiveness in the US.

Barkley, an NBA star who became a sports analyst after retiring from basketball, unleashed a passionate attack on both political camps in America, accusing Democrats and Republicans of deliberately making people not like each other.

I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power.

“I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats,” he said.

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

He described what he believes to be the thinking behind the divide-and-conquer strategy: “Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, we all got money, let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other, let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other, let’s scramble the middle class.”

Barkley was speaking on Saturday ahead of the NCAA Final Four matchup between Baylor and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. He was responding to a feature segment that detailed how on April 4, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy broke the news about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. to a crowd in Indianapolis.

JFK’s brother called on people to seek compassion and justice rather than anger and revenge, saying the vast majority of Americans, both black and white, want to live in peace with each other, which was the message Barkley said he took away from the speech. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated two months later.

Barkley is well-known for being outspoken about current events in both sports and politics. He was an early critic of the ‘defund the police’ movement, arguing that poor black communities would be hit hardest by a spike in crime if there is less policing. “Who are black people supposed to call, Ghostbusters, when we have crime in our neighborhood?” he asked, calling for police and prison reform instead.

Charles Barkley on defunding the police "Who are black people supposed to call Ghost Busters when we have crime in our neighborhood? We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap" pic.twitter.com/uEIsnX729g — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

The latest takedown quickly went viral, with online commenters split over Barkley’s view of American politics. Many conservatives cheered his analysis of race tensions, while some liberals accused him of ‘bothsiding’ – refusing to lay all the blame on the GOP. Barkley once supported the Republican Party, but apparently became disillusioned with it. In the 2000s, when he was pondering a bid for governor of Alabama, he said he would run as an independent.

