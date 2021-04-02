Ready, steady, STAY! Confusion as CDC director tells Americans NOT TO TRAVEL after her agency clears vaccinated for traveling

Vaccinated Americans have been cleared to travel again, per updated CDC guidelines. But agency director Rochelle Walensky insists that they shouldn’t. The mixed messaging is the latest Covid-related muddle from Walensky.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a set of updated guidelines on Friday, which allow Americans to travel internationally and domestically without a negative Covid-19 test, as long as they received their last vaccine shot no less than two weeks before departure. Walensky announced the new rules at a White House press conference on Friday.

Travelers should still wear masks and practice social distancing, but won’t have to quarantine upon return.

Also on rt.com CDC says vaccinated Americans can travel again – but should still mask up

While the news was no doubt well received by frustrated Americans and the beleaguered airline industry, Walensky immediately tempered her optimism.

Despite saying it was “low risk” to do so, Walensky reminded listeners that cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in the US, and regardless of vaccination status, the CDC is still “not recommending travel at this time.”

“The science on Covid-19 is constantly evolving,” Walensky stated. However, so too is Walensky’s messaging. The CDC was forced earlier this week to walk back a statement by the CDC boss on Tuesday, in which she declared that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that is not just in the clinical trials but it's also in real world data.”

All from the CDC within the last week 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZLgsr21JKp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2021

lol this is incredible. CDC this week:"impending doom""Vaccinated people do not carry the virus""safe to travel""should still not travel"I understand there are a lot of nuances but there's gotta be a better way to communicate this stuff https://t.co/84qrIv61zt — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 2, 2021

Her statement came a day after a CDC study found that vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission by up to 90%. This study provided the impetus for the latest relaxation in guidelines too, but the CDC immediately followed her shot of hope with a chaser of reality.

“Dr. Walensky spoke broadly during this interview,” an agency spokesman told The New York Times on Thursday. “It’s possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get COVID-19. The evidence isn’t clear whether they can spread the virus to others. We are continuing to evaluate the evidence.”

Also on rt.com Trump trashes ‘King of flip-flops’ Fauci & ‘Do as I say’ Birx after Covid advisers bad-mouthed him on CNN

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, the public has gotten used to shifting guidelines and conflicting advice. White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci has drawn flak for his own fluctuating opinions, most notably his insistence at the outset of the pandemic that face masks were unnecessary, and his repeated discounting of the idea that “herd immunity” as a result of prior infection, plus vaccines, may shortly resolve the pandemic.

More than 50 million Americans are now vaccinated, and according to CDC figures, more than 150 million individual doses have been administered. To date, more than 31 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the US, along with 566,000 deaths.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!