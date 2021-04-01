Man who had ‘too much tequila’ scales fence of US National Counterterrorism Center after ‘mistaking it for hotel’ – reports

A man is reportedly facing trial after getting drunk, climbing over a security fence and making his way into the National Counterterrorism Center in Virginia. He claims he was looking for a place to stay – only to get arrested.

It sounds like an April Fool’s Day joke, but the probable-cause statement, obtained by an NBC4 Washington investigative reporter, suggests that the bizarre incident did occur on March 14.

!!!!! NEW: New York man charged w/ climbing the fence and illegally entering.................... CIA headquarters in Virginia.Per CIA police officer: Man says he'd been drinking tequila. Potentially a sizeable amount of it pic.twitter.com/ovjzaoTDMC — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 1, 2021

Early on that day, 28-year-old Jatinder Singh was caught on government property at 1500 Tysons McLean Drive in McLean, Virginia. The address belongs to the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), set up after 9/11 to oversee anti-terrorist efforts in the US and abroad.

When the police stopped Singh and ordered him to explain what was his business at the NCTC, he replied that “he was there to rent a room,” the document read.

“Defendant was noticeably unsteady on his feet and exhibited slurred speech,” it added. Singh soon confessed that the reason for such condition was tequila that he'd consumed earlier that night.

The search also revealed that the man had another person’s wallet with an ID and credit cards on him, but he claimed that it belonged to his co-worker.

In some way, Singh’s alcohol-driven quest for a hotel turned out a success, but the accommodation he got was a room at the Alexandria Detention Center, where he spent several hours.

“I didn’t know that was federal property,” the Pennsylvania man, who had been charged with trespassing, told the New York Post. “I was just looking for help. I just see the building with the lights.” Singh’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.

