 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Man who had ‘too much tequila’ scales fence of US National Counterterrorism Center after ‘mistaking it for hotel’ – reports

1 Apr, 2021 20:51
Get short URL
Man who had ‘too much tequila’ scales fence of US National Counterterrorism Center after ‘mistaking it for hotel’ – reports
FILE PHOTO: Armed police guard the outside of the National Counterterrorism Center in McLean, Virginia. © Reuters / Jason Reed
A man is reportedly facing trial after getting drunk, climbing over a security fence and making his way into the National Counterterrorism Center in Virginia. He claims he was looking for a place to stay – only to get arrested.

It sounds like an April Fool’s Day joke, but the probable-cause statement, obtained by an NBC4 Washington investigative reporter, suggests that the bizarre incident did occur on March 14.

Early on that day, 28-year-old Jatinder Singh was caught on government property at 1500 Tysons McLean Drive in McLean, Virginia. The address belongs to the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), set up after 9/11 to oversee anti-terrorist efforts in the US and abroad.

When the police stopped Singh and ordered him to explain what was his business at the NCTC, he replied that “he was there to rent a room,” the document read.

“Defendant was noticeably unsteady on his feet and exhibited slurred speech,” it added. Singh soon confessed that the reason for such condition was tequila that he'd consumed earlier that night.

The search also revealed that the man had another person’s wallet with an ID and credit cards on him, but he claimed that it belonged to his co-worker.

In some way, Singh’s alcohol-driven quest for a hotel turned out a success, but the accommodation he got was a room at the Alexandria Detention Center, where he spent several hours.

Also on rt.com Not to worry, the nuclear launch codes are safe... STRATCOM's cryptic tweet was the gibberish handiwork of a 'SMALL CHILD'

“I didn’t know that was federal property,” the Pennsylvania man, who had been charged with trespassing, told the New York Post. “I was just looking for help. I just see the building with the lights.” Singh’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies