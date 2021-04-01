 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Child among 4 killed in Orange, California office building shooting, police neutralize & detain gunman

1 Apr, 2021 03:47
Child among 4 killed in Orange, California office building shooting, police neutralize & detain gunman
Police officers stand outside a building were multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California on March 31, 2021 ©  Patrick T. Fallon / AFP
Four people are dead after a gunman opened fire at an office complex in Orange, California, with a child believed to be among the victims. One police officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was injured in the shootout.

The Orange Police Department said it responded to a call of shots fired around 5:30pm local time on Wednesday, adding that officers “located multiple victims” after arriving at the scene, including fatalities. 

Footage purporting to show officers tussling with the shooter as they brought him into custody has made the rounds online, as has video of a sizable police response at the scene.

“The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a statement on Facebook, also noting that “an officer involved shooting occurred” without offering further detail.

Paramedics treated a total of six patients and transported two to a local hospital, according to Orange Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Sam Ahumada, among them the suspect, who was reportedly wounded by an officer as the two exchanged shots.

Police have not identified the names or ages of the victims, but Lieutenant Jennifer Amat confirmed that the victims included one child who did not survive their injuries.

The shooting erupted on the second floor of an office building located in a residential area of Orange, according to local media, though the name of the exact business remains unclear. The complex houses an insurance agency, a financial consulting firm, a legal services company and a phone repair shop. 

A number of local leaders have weighed in on the incident, including Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the violence “horrifying” and a “terrible tragedy.”

California Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, also acknowledged the shooting in a tweet later on Wednesday night, saying “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

