Conservative host Steven Crowder claims voter fraud on YouTube, gets restricted & demonetized, in the latest blow from Big Tech

BlazeTV host Steven Crowder has had his YouTube channel restricted after posting a video that reportedly challenged the legitimacy of the recent US presidential vote, and after also being restricted by Twitter.

YouTube banned conservative commenter Steven Crowder from uploading videos for a week and demonetized his account by suspending his main channel from the YouTube Partner Program. This means that Crowder is no longer able to run ads and profit from them.

Crowder has taken to Instagram, saying that YouTube has a “purpose of removing any and all Conservative voices of dissent,” and that, for “the crime of investigative journalism, we are forbidden from uploading, posting or live-streaming for an entire week on the main channel.”

Crowder’s latest video, which has since been removed, reportedly challenged the legitimacy of the vote in Nevada. YouTube has been quoted as saying that the video had violated their presidential election integrity policy under which the platform “removes content that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election uploaded on or after December 9.”

Crowder, a former contributor at Fox News, hosts Louder with Crowder, a daily political podcast, on his YouTube channel. He’s also faced multiple restrictions on Twitter, the latest one occurring last week, and claims Twitter has failed to explain why.

So @Twitter has publicly stated, to Congress, that it fairly enforces its policies and provides detailed information about alleged violations.... Yesterday they suspended me for the 3rd time in a month REFUSING TO LIST A REASON OR TWEET IN QUESTION. pic.twitter.com/ehErzwpVI2 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 27, 2021

In February, Crowder’s Twitter account was restricted after he posted a video investigative piece claiming that numerous voter addresses in the 2020 presidential election were fakes. Twitter temporarily locked Crowder’s account for, as he himself believes, violating its rules on spreading misinformation and blocked the tweet from being liked, retweeted, or responded-to, due to “a risk of violence.”

Crowder challenged Twitter to disprove his claims and said he would testify to the validity of his reporting under oath and penalty of perjury. He insisted that fake addresses did prove that at least some level of voter fraud existed. “I can confirm to you that these people — who may not be real people — have voted from addresses that do not exist,” he said.

Crowder also often faces criticism for what’s been described as ‘racist tirades’. In June 2019, his YouTube videos were investigated over racist and homophobic slurs to describe a fellow journalist. At the time YouTube also demonetized the account, citing community guidelines. The restrictions were later removed.

