‘Trumpification of Big Tech’: Amazon fires back at Elizabeth Warren suggesting they should be broken up

After Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) accused Amazon of not paying their fair share in taxes and sending “snotty tweets” to “heckle” lawmakers, the company shot back at the “revealing” tweet.

“One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore,” Amazon tweeted in response to an “extraordinary” tweet in which Warren suggested breaking up “Big Tech” so they can’t “heckle senators.”

This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

The tiff originated from Warren accusing the company of exploiting “loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes.”

Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders – but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. That’s just not right – and it’s why I’ll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share. pic.twitter.com/vPrmGbjUKW — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 25, 2021

“You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them,” Amazon tweeted back at the senator, then breaking down taxes the company generates through sales, as well as jobs provided.

2/3 In 2020, we had another $1.7B in federal tax expense and that’s on top of the $18 billion we generated in sales taxes for states and localities in the U.S. Congress designed tax laws to encourage investment in the economy. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

Warren recently suggested a wealth tax that would put more of a tax burden on the US’ wealthiest individuals, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who could be paying billions more in taxes under the new plan.

In their latest attacks, Amazon went on to target Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) for showcasing the difference between “talk and action.”

“@SenSanders has been a powerful politician in Vermont for 30 years and their min wage is still $11.75. Amazon’s is $15, plus great health care from day one. Sanders would rather talk in Alabama than act in Vermont,” the company tweeted.

There’s a big difference between talk and action. @SenSanders has been a powerful politician in Vermont for 30 years and their min wage is still $11.75. Amazon’s is $15, plus great health care from day one. Sanders would rather talk in Alabama than act in Vermont. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

In Saturday tweets seemingly responding to the hit, Sanders praised Alabama Amazon workers for trying to unionize, suggesting it could happen in more states.

If Amazon workers prevail in forming a union in Alabama, they'll do it in Mississippi. They’ll do it in Tennessee. They’ll do it in Georgia. They’ll do it all over America.And instead of a race to the bottom, we will see rising living standards throughout the country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 27, 2021

This country belongs to all of us, not just a handful of billionaires. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 27, 2021

Sanders did not directly respond to Amazon’s message about the minimum wage – though he has supported a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Many conservatives have praised Amazon’s response to Warren on social media, though some have pointed to the company’s own history of being accused of censoring right-leaning thinkers, including authors.

This is the company👇 that promotes censorship of conservatives. @amazonnews how does it feel to b on the receiving side of your own propaganda? #KarmaIsABitchhttps://t.co/3ezqFaQTpF — Micki way (@mickitiki) March 27, 2021

I 1000% respect the way Amazon is fighting back. https://t.co/8OOWJAVgwD — Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) March 26, 2021

Would-be corporatist collaborators, take note that enabling and expanding government power over society will not spare you from the wrath of the tyrants you enable https://t.co/pRspMZTiLs — Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) March 26, 2021

Others, however, were quick to defend Warren against the major corporation, labeling the response from Amazon as aggressive and an example of the “Trumpification of Big Tech.”

Facebook’s spokesdude @andystone has been rogue on Twitter for some time. Now @amazonnews has launched what is basically a troll account. Fascinating development in the ongoing Trumpification of big tech https://t.co/M8h5dpAxzk — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 26, 2021

This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful companies in the United States (and the world) can’t take criticism from a politician without acting like on of the most powerful babies in the world. https://t.co/H1GNasfLp9 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 26, 2021

I’ve only been in PR for a couple of decades or so. This is extraordinarily poor thinking for a corporate behemoth that rakes in billions a month. Nobody on Earth thinks Amazon is a victim of anything. If they think they’re going to win the public opinion on this it’s a mistake. https://t.co/vtCzUaE3kw — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 27, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!