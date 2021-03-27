‘Bring meth-making jobs back to America’: US senator’s nostalgia for ‘homegrown meth’ prompts mockery

Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) has left people scratching their heads after seemingly getting nostalgic for a time when “homegrown meth” was used more widely than drugs brought across the US/Mexico border.

“There is a flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, Mexican fentanyl,” Daines said during a visit to the southern border with fellow Republican lawmakers. “Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30 percent. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”

Sen. Steve Daines: “Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.” pic.twitter.com/Xtu1geaVxJ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 26, 2021

This meth, the senator argued, is much more pure – and, therefore, more dangerous to consume.

In separate tweets, Daines argued that Border Patrol should be spending more time combating drugs being smuggled across the border and less time processing illegal immigrants.

It's a zero-sum game. Every hour @CBP spends processing the flood of illegal immigrants is an hour taken away from the front lines defending our country and stopping the flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin and Mexican fentanyl. #BidenBorderCrisispic.twitter.com/z0RyyrOYU2 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021

Daines’ attempt to rally people behind a drug war tied to the border appears to have gotten lost, as the senator has mainly left people mocking his “homegrown meth” tangent and scratching their heads at the line of thought.

“It’s time we bring meth-making jobs back to America,” Media Matters’ Parker Molloy tweeted.

“Pitiful. Too lazy to make their own meth. Shame on Montana,”added comedian Karlous.

buy local, buy organic, support small business, etc https://t.co/QvdT99pduF — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2021

This Senator waxing poetic about American meth vs Mexican meth is a little strange. https://t.co/eET0bS8c8g — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 27, 2021

Among the group of 18 senators making their way to the border this week are Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), and Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) – each of whom joined Daines in blasting the Biden administration’s handling of the current migrant surge.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!