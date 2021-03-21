MASS STABBING at Detroit hookah lounge leaves 8 hospitalized

An altercation inside a Detroit hookah lounge early on Sunday morning escalated into a mass stabbing incident in the parking lot, leaving eight people hospitalized with knife injuries.

An unidentified 34-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbings. He was among the eight people who were being treated for stabbing wounds at local hospitals following the melee, according to local ABC News affiliate WXYZ.

The fight reportedly began at around 4:45am inside the Tiaga hookah lounge in west Detroit. It spilled out into the parking lot, where the stabbings occurred. One person also fired shots, but no one was hit at the scene of the fight. None of the stabbing wounds is considered fatal, local media outlets have cited police as saying.

The Detroit stabbings follow a violent week in the US, including the murders of eight people in the Atlanta area during a series of shootings last Tuesday at three massage parlors. Democratic politicians, including former President Barack Obama, have called for tougher gun laws, to the opposition of conservatives. US Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) on Sunday urged Georgia state lawmakers to enact “reasonable gun reform.”

However, the violence hasn't been limited to shootings. In Detroit, for instance, the Tiaga incident was just the latest and largest of several stabbing cases to have occurred in recent days. Sunday's mass stabbing also wasn't the only case involving multiple victims.

Police are still searching for a man who stabbed two 28-year-old men last Wednesday night in the city's Greektown district. A 15-year-old boy was arrested earlier that same day for stabbing his 13-year-old brother.

Gun rights proponents have used such incidents to argue against selective outrage that depends on the type of weapon used in a crime or the skin colors of the people involved. “Ban all assault knives,” one Twitter user said sarcastically of the Detroit mass stabbing incident.

