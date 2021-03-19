ChickenJoe trends on Twitter after Biden avoids debate with Putin following ‘killer’ accusation

US President Joe Biden has landed in the deep fryer after bragging he called out Vladimir Putin for having “no soul” – a claim that led many to cry foul when the politician refused to talk to his Russian counterpart on the phone.

Despite Biden’s apparent comfort in trash-talking the Russian president with ABC host George Stephanopoulos in the comfort of the network’s studios on Thursday, the American leader became suddenly elusive when Putin offered him a chance to air his grievances in a live debate.

Indeed, Biden’s about-face was so quick – and so uncharacteristic for a man who was supposedly willing to call out the leader of one of the US’ chief geostrategic rivals as a soulless “killer” – that many of Biden’s detractors suggested the man had gotten cold feet, afraid of what Putin might do to him.

Biden was “scared” of Putin, critics jeered, dubbing the Democrat #ChickenJoe.

Joe Biden scared of Putin 😂#chickenjoe — Phillip Neanderthal Jones🦅🇺🇸 (@RealPhilJones1) March 19, 2021

Critics of the president were quick to lob other insults at the Capon-in-Chief, skewering everything from his handling of the border crisis…

Who built the cages, #ChickenJoe? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 19, 2021

… to the kind of empty tough-guy talk that got him into the #ChickenJoe situation to begin with.

#ChickenJoe is too busy napping to stand up for America against Putin.The American people deserve better. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 19, 2021

#ChickenJoe is afraid to debate Vladimir Corn Pop. — Eric “Neanderthal” Rocketman Deplorable Chump (@keck553) March 19, 2021

One widely followed pro-Trump user repeatedly urged his followers to flog the hashtag, at one point raising it to the number two trend in the US.

#2 now - LOL! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 19, 2021

Biden fans did their best to flip the hashtag into a favorable trend for the president, even when it meant trotting out memes about the now-debunked “Russian bounties” claim, wheeling out paid shills for the Democratic Party, or generic Russia-blaming.

Pretty funny that we watched the former guy bow to Putin for the past 4 years without a word of criticism about the bounties on American soldiers' heads or election meddling.But President Biden calls him a murderer, and MAGA calls him #ChickenJoe? That's stupid. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 19, 2021

It’s easier than ever to spot the Russian sock puppet accounts on the right. They’re the one pushing the #ChickenJoe hashtag. You’ll find they also applauded any time Trump gargled Putin’s nuts. — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) March 19, 2021

A few Democrats attempted to take the high road, however, urging their enemies to embrace their president, “right or wrong,” out of a sense of patriotism.

