Resistance ‘warrior’ Brooklyn Dad Defiant slammed for quietly accepting $57K in Democratic Party donations

One of ex-president Donald Trump’s most enthusiastic detractors has been unmasked as a Democratic operative who earned a sizable amount of cash just trolling the ex-president and his supporters on social media.

Majid Padellan, better known by his Twitter handle “BrooklynDad_Defiant!” was paid a cool $57,088 in the latter half of 2020 for aggressively pushing the Democrat establishment line against thousands of outraged and disillusioned progressives refusing to be guilted into “voting Blue, no matter who” in the run-up to November’s elections.

Brooklyn Dad being a paid Dem op is pretty unsurprising, it absolutely does pay to have/promote shitty political opinions in America. pic.twitter.com/ByYZFYXaq9 — Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@BethLynch2020) March 9, 2021

While playing the aggrieved American parent appeared to come naturally to Padellan, it hasn’t been immediately apparent who broached the subject of becoming a professional troll for Biden.

Such tactics aren’t exactly new for the Democratic political machine – the 2016 election saw Clinton strategist David Brock paying so-called “barrier breakers” to attack any and all individuals hostile to the failed candidate or her campaign. Padellan himself is a senior adviser for a PAC called Really American, a detail he apparently declined to include in his LinkedIn bio; the group works for the Democratic Party and spent considerable amounts of money in the 2020 contest to secure both Biden’s victory and the replacement of two Republican senators in Georgia with Democrats.

Also on rt.com Urban Dictionary restores ‘Blue Anon’ after censorship backlash over new label for left-wing conspiracy theorists

Padellan’s keyboard-warrior identity mirrors the tactics of the Krassenstein brothers, a pair of deliberately abrasive gadflies who pounced on every Trump tweet, racking up hundreds of thousands of followers just because they so quickly marked their territory with snarky if self-derivative posts. However, the Krassensteins were eventually booted off Twitter in 2019 for alleged flagrant flouting of the platform’s rules, leaving only an enigmatic “Mrs. Krassenstein” account presumably sock-puppeted by both brothers.

Other than being a high-profile social media irritant, Padellan’s claim to fame is a series of illustrated children’s books starring Trump as an oversized baby (“the Liddle’est President”), usually somewhere in the process of soiling his diaper or throwing a tantrum.

Many on social media demanded to know the full story, from how Padellan had managed to “grift” his way into a social media account with nearly a million followers despite an apparent lack of fame-generating attributes.

Krassensteins were banned from twitter for purchasing followers and creating bots to falsely boost their platform. Brooklyn Dad needs to be investigated by for doing the same. 895K followers for a non-famous person who was being paid by Dems. What did that $57K buy? — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) March 10, 2021

I also would like to know how this unknown person has half 1 million followers on Twitter! — What Good is an Emmy Latina Who Gives No Fucks (@yaelisa1111) March 10, 2021

Others took him at face value despite his affiliation with the DNC, defending him with the same revolutionary fervor despite his embrace of the (quite un-revolutionary) Democratic party platform.

Listen here. He has a daily broadcast that originated on Periscope/Twitter. His book came out before that. His count went up progressively from that. Miss us with your conspiracy BS. He's reached out all over the world. His followers blew up due to his broadcasts. Did you know? — Eric W Johnson Jr (@ewjjr1) March 10, 2021

I follow him and like his posts. So what. Do Republicans like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro now. — JT for Biden Harris 🌊 (@JT_for_Biden) March 10, 2021

A few pointed out some surreptitious editing in Padellan’s Twitter bio, claiming that a deliberate coverup was underway.

The rest of the BlueWaive drones are coming out to say he's never been hiding it and pointing to the "senior advisor" listed in his bio. It hasn't always been there.This screenshot is from a May 2020 archive: pic.twitter.com/tC5c8gsiCd — Bacon 4 President 🥓 (@Bacon4Pres) March 10, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!