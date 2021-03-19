Jack in the Box manager stabbed by homeless Texan after telling him to put on a coronavirus face mask – police

The manager of a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant in Texas was reportedly stabbed after telling a homeless customer to wear a coronavirus face mask.

According to reports, the suspect, James Schulz, 53, was told to put on a face mask after he entered the League City restaurant on Wednesday evening but refused, accusing staff of discriminating against him for being homeless.

League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff told reporters that Schulz then “began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone,” and walked towards the door as if to leave, before running up to the manager as his back was turned and stabbing him several times.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Woman attacks drug store employee with ‘kung fu’ after reportedly being asked to wear a mask

Chilling surveillance footage showed the manager oblivious to Schulz’s attack as he ran up behind him and repeatedly stabbed.

League City Police Lt. Michael Buffington revealed that two employees also working in the restaurant at the time came to the manager’s aid and helped “fend off the suspect from the victim.”

The manager was briefly hospitalized, but soon released, and police are currently searching for Schulz, who was wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a cap during the incident. Schulz’s bike, backpack, and phone were discovered following the attack but he has not yet been found.

Ratliff asked members of the public to “respect the policies that have been put in place by these local businesses,” warning that those who “refuse to leave” will be arrested. “There’s no reason to let it get to that point.”

Though Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state’s face mask mandate last week, individual businesses are allowed to enforce their own mandatory mask policies if they are concerned about the spread of Covid-19.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Irate bus passenger kicks teenage girl IN THE FACE for not wearing mask, gets swift justice

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!