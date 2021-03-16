Fireworks stash explodes, shaking entire neighborhood in Ontario, California (VIDEO)

An enormous explosion has shaken the city of Ontario, California, sending a mushroom-shaped cloud towering above the streets. Officials say a fireworks stash ignited.

The blast was reported on Tuesday afternoon, with one resident capturing it on video. A cloud of smoke spewed into the air above a residential area of the city, with a series of subsequent cracks and booms leading the resident to suggest that “someone’s firework stack went off.”

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

Another local said he “thought an earthquake was going to start,” while one passing motorist caught a street-level look at the explosion, which he said sounded like a “fireworks factory” burning down.

Had a violent shake at my house and thought an earthquake was going to start. But it also came with a loud boom. Looked outside and saw this... An explosion in Ontario? pic.twitter.com/HOk4SZ2NTK — William Tung (@W10002) March 16, 2021

One video clip shot just yards away from the explosion shows bright flames at the base of the smoke column, as crackling fireworks shoot out of a burning structure.

The blast originated at a residential house, city officials said shortly afterwards, and was caused by a “large amount of fireworks” igniting, which triggered a structure fire. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

