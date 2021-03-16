 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bill Burr’s black wife is a ‘minority sex servant’? Woke activist called out for ‘worst tweet ever’

16 Mar, 2021 15:49
Bill Burr’s black wife is a ‘minority sex servant’? Woke activist called out for ‘worst tweet ever’
Bill Burr and wife Nia Hill © AFP / Kevin Winter
Comedian Bill Burr has angered the cancel crowd with offensive jokes. They’re calling him racist, but the fact that he’s married to a black woman isn’t placating them. To one, it actually means he owns a “minority sex servant.”

Burr hosted last weekend’s Grammy Awards, and his jokes rubbed woke viewers up the wrong way. He jibed at feminists, mispronounced Latino names, and (imagine the horror) made fun of K-pop.

A torrent of outrage followed, with some commenters threatening Burr with violence and death. Amid the uproar, one Twitter user stepped in to defend Burr from the racism accusations, posting a picture of the comedian and his black wife, actress Nia Renee Hill.

Confronted with Burr’s interracial marriage, the outrage mob simply moved the goalposts. Nill was called a “coon” for marrying Burr, who was called a “white supremacist” and a “slave owner.” But one of the most outrageous comments came from author and failed politician Clayburn Griffin.

“While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism,” he declared. “So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Griffin’s comments drew ridicule from all sides of the political spectrum. “What kind of mental gymnastics did you go through to be both racist AND sexist unintentionally?” one commenter asked.

Hill herself stepped in to defend her “racist” husband, calling Griffin a “b**ch” and telling him to “shut the f**k up.”

Griffin himself dug in and stood by his argument, claiming that commenters calling him the real racist were doing so because the “alt-right” took his tweet “out of context.” He found little sympathy, however.

Griffin isn’t the first woke activist criticized for racism of his own. A host of ‘Black Lives Matter’ figures were caught on camera last year engaging in some blatant bigotry, including attacks on gay people and tirades against their own race dating white people. He would, however, do well to remember an article he wrote in 2012, offering advice on “Online Reputation Management.”

“Once something is on the internet, it will exist forever,” he wrote. “So, be very careful about what you post online.”

