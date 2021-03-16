Bill Burr’s black wife is a ‘minority sex servant’? Woke activist called out for ‘worst tweet ever’

Comedian Bill Burr has angered the cancel crowd with offensive jokes. They’re calling him racist, but the fact that he’s married to a black woman isn’t placating them. To one, it actually means he owns a “minority sex servant.”

Burr hosted last weekend’s Grammy Awards, and his jokes rubbed woke viewers up the wrong way. He jibed at feminists, mispronounced Latino names, and (imagine the horror) made fun of K-pop.

A torrent of outrage followed, with some commenters threatening Burr with violence and death. Amid the uproar, one Twitter user stepped in to defend Burr from the racism accusations, posting a picture of the comedian and his black wife, actress Nia Renee Hill.

GenZ calling Bill Burr a racist... 😬😳Bill Burr and his beautiful wife Nia. 💕 pic.twitter.com/C9XsPhtIQZ — 𝒜𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇 (@InNeverland_) March 14, 2021

Confronted with Burr’s interracial marriage, the outrage mob simply moved the goalposts. Nill was called a “coon” for marrying Burr, who was called a “white supremacist” and a “slave owner.” But one of the most outrageous comments came from author and failed politician Clayburn Griffin.

“While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism,” he declared. “So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

While I'm not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism. So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they're racist. — Clayburn Griffin (@Clayburn) March 15, 2021

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Griffin’s comments drew ridicule from all sides of the political spectrum. “What kind of mental gymnastics did you go through to be both racist AND sexist unintentionally?” one commenter asked.

Don’t assume that Clayburn isn’t a dumbass https://t.co/PCuvrHMHLZ — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 15, 2021

This is one of the worst things I've ever read. Wokeness is brain cancer. https://t.co/NwtSLw4wTM — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 15, 2021

“This white guy has made a promise to spend the rest of his life devoted to this woman of color. What a racist.” https://t.co/3AcUJVgzJo — MdrnMythology (@MdrnMythology) March 16, 2021

Well done. Worst tweet ever. And the competition is tough. You won. You can delete your account now. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) March 15, 2021

Hill herself stepped in to defend her “racist” husband, calling Griffin a “b**ch” and telling him to “shut the f**k up.”

Griffin himself dug in and stood by his argument, claiming that commenters calling him the real racist were doing so because the “alt-right” took his tweet “out of context.” He found little sympathy, however.

The “alt-right” isn’t spreading this my dude, stop lying to yourself. You’re getting flamed by Liberals too.You don’t seem to have a grasp on your own racism. — Mac Lethal (@MacLethal) March 16, 2021

Griffin isn’t the first woke activist criticized for racism of his own. A host of ‘Black Lives Matter’ figures were caught on camera last year engaging in some blatant bigotry, including attacks on gay people and tirades against their own race dating white people. He would, however, do well to remember an article he wrote in 2012, offering advice on “Online Reputation Management.”

“Once something is on the internet, it will exist forever,” he wrote. “So, be very careful about what you post online.”

